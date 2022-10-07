ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

thepostathens.com

Seeking spirits: Gina Kruzel works in paranormal realm

With tattooed sleeves, leather boots and turquoise jewelry, Gina Kruzel, 61, seems like an average hippie biker. Under the surface, however, Kruzel is a 40-year paranormal worker in the metaphysical field. Kruzel's love for the metaphysical realm started at a young age. She would read mythology about ancient Greek gods,...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Athens couple hosts bi-weekly LGBTQIA+ youth game meet-ups

Every other Wednesday, Ash Dasuqi and their partner, Misty Porter, host board game meet-ups for LGBTQIA+ youth in the Athens area. Dasuqi started these meet-ups with Porter, when someone reached out to them, expressing a need for more LGBTQIA+ youth-related activities. “The first year of the pandemic I just kept...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

OU students begin housing search earlier than previous years

Many Ohio University students who will live in off-campus housing during the 2023-24 school year signed leases early in the Fall Semester to attain desirable Athens housing, and next year, rental agencies expect the housing process to begin even earlier. During the off-campus rental-search season for the 2021-22 school year,...
ATHENS, OH
WHIZ

Walk to Remember at Genesis Fitness Trail

ZANESVILLE, OH- Genesis Hospital hosted an event at the Genesis Fitness Trail called Walk to Remember. This special event is a way for families who have lost infants to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillborn and newborn death to honor and remember them through walking around the Genesis Fitness Trail and writing memories and messages on rocks that are placed in the memorial rock garden on the hospital grounds.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Athens, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Society
Athens, OH
Society
City
Athens, OH
thepostathens.com

Local group organizes rally for reproductive rights

Local reproductive rights group Athenians for Bodily Autonomy, or ABA, held a rally on Sunday to promote abortion access. The rally began at 2 p.m. in front of the Athens County Courthouse. Louise Stewart, an ABA member and English Ph.D. student, helped organize the protest. Stewart said the rally is...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

‘Julius Caesar’ embraces the right to vote

On Oct. 6, the Virginia Hahne Theater, 19 S. College St., was tightly packed with an audience eagerly awaiting the opening night of Julius Caesar. As the first show put up by the School of Theater this academic year, it took the stage by storm. William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is...
ATHENS, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming

As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Wooly Weather

PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
PARKERSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
thepostathens.com

Football: Ohio leans on Sam Wiglusz and Sieh Bangura in Akron blowout

Saturday’s 55-34 win against Akron was all about two players for Ohio: a redshirt freshman seeing his first real college game time this season and a graduate transfer from one of the biggest programs in the country. Sieh Bangura, the redshirt freshman from Bowie, Maryland, and Sam Wiglusz, who...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Fatal accident victim’s name is released

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
RENO, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in Jackson County ATV accident

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after an ATV accident in Jackson County, West Virginia. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died in the crash on Dunham Ridge Rd. in Medina. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. No names are being released at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Inmate found hanging at RCI in Ross Co.

According to dispatchers, it was unknown at this time if the inmate was breathing. The individual was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. Stay with the Guardian for the latest on this developing story!. If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of self-harm, there is help! Call the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Missing mom found in Athens County

UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Friday's Ross Grand Jury: Slow to Pull Over, But at Least He Was Honest

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 15 of their cases Friday, with one open:. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on August 13th a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a driver on US 35 for a marked lanes violation. The driver continued driving, committing more traffic violations...but eventually pulled over.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

