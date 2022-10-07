Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed propertiesEllen EastwoodRockbridge, OH
Seeking spirits: Gina Kruzel works in paranormal realm
With tattooed sleeves, leather boots and turquoise jewelry, Gina Kruzel, 61, seems like an average hippie biker. Under the surface, however, Kruzel is a 40-year paranormal worker in the metaphysical field. Kruzel's love for the metaphysical realm started at a young age. She would read mythology about ancient Greek gods,...
Athens couple hosts bi-weekly LGBTQIA+ youth game meet-ups
Every other Wednesday, Ash Dasuqi and their partner, Misty Porter, host board game meet-ups for LGBTQIA+ youth in the Athens area. Dasuqi started these meet-ups with Porter, when someone reached out to them, expressing a need for more LGBTQIA+ youth-related activities. “The first year of the pandemic I just kept...
OU students begin housing search earlier than previous years
Many Ohio University students who will live in off-campus housing during the 2023-24 school year signed leases early in the Fall Semester to attain desirable Athens housing, and next year, rental agencies expect the housing process to begin even earlier. During the off-campus rental-search season for the 2021-22 school year,...
Walk to Remember at Genesis Fitness Trail
ZANESVILLE, OH- Genesis Hospital hosted an event at the Genesis Fitness Trail called Walk to Remember. This special event is a way for families who have lost infants to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillborn and newborn death to honor and remember them through walking around the Genesis Fitness Trail and writing memories and messages on rocks that are placed in the memorial rock garden on the hospital grounds.
Local group organizes rally for reproductive rights
Local reproductive rights group Athenians for Bodily Autonomy, or ABA, held a rally on Sunday to promote abortion access. The rally began at 2 p.m. in front of the Athens County Courthouse. Louise Stewart, an ABA member and English Ph.D. student, helped organize the protest. Stewart said the rally is...
‘Julius Caesar’ embraces the right to vote
On Oct. 6, the Virginia Hahne Theater, 19 S. College St., was tightly packed with an audience eagerly awaiting the opening night of Julius Caesar. As the first show put up by the School of Theater this academic year, it took the stage by storm. William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is...
BCI interview with Billy Wagner offers rare glimpse into early stages of investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - During George Wagner IV’s murder trial in Pike County, prosecutors played an audio recording of an interview that Ohio BCI Agents conducted with George Wagner’s father, Billy Wagner, before the Wagners were arrested. This is the full interview that was played in court. George, Billy,...
Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October
Historic railway rides will take passengers through the stunning fall foliage of the Hocking Hills area.
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
Meet the man that released dozens of exotic animals to the people of this quiet Ohio city
18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions and eight bears were released to the public of Zanesville, Ohio. In an online post published on October 6, the post of the ‘Zanesville Massacre’ was posted detailing the events that transpired that fateful day. The post has received over 7000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments. So, what is the ‘Zanesville Massacre’?
As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming
As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
Picture This: Wooly Weather
PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
Football: Ohio leans on Sam Wiglusz and Sieh Bangura in Akron blowout
Saturday’s 55-34 win against Akron was all about two players for Ohio: a redshirt freshman seeing his first real college game time this season and a graduate transfer from one of the biggest programs in the country. Sieh Bangura, the redshirt freshman from Bowie, Maryland, and Sam Wiglusz, who...
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
1 dead in Jackson County ATV accident
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after an ATV accident in Jackson County, West Virginia. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died in the crash on Dunham Ridge Rd. in Medina. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. No names are being released at this time.
Inmate found hanging at RCI in Ross Co.
According to dispatchers, it was unknown at this time if the inmate was breathing. The individual was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. Stay with the Guardian for the latest on this developing story!. If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of self-harm, there is help! Call the...
Missing mom found in Athens County
UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on […]
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
Friday's Ross Grand Jury: Slow to Pull Over, But at Least He Was Honest
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 15 of their cases Friday, with one open:. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on August 13th a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a driver on US 35 for a marked lanes violation. The driver continued driving, committing more traffic violations...but eventually pulled over.
Charges pending against man after illegal deer kill in Mason County, police say
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said charges are pending against a man after he acknowledged killing an 8-point deer in Mason County where deer were being baited in a wildlife management area that does not allow bow hunting. Police said in a Facebook post...
