Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls football wins sloppy shootout with La Crescent-Hokah
The Cannon Falls Bombers football team and the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers played a good old-fashioned shootout Friday night at John Burch Park as the two teams combined for 109 points, 15 touchdowns and 956 total yards, but the Bombers took home the win 60-49. There is an old boxing saying...
news8000.com
Tomah throws perfect flea-flicker in loss to Reedsburg
Tomah was hosting Reedsburg for an MVC Matchup. Despite the loss, Tom Hesse connected with Drew Brookman for a 59-yard flea-flicker. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
West Salem extends win streak to 7 games with win over Black River Falls
West Salem looked to stay undefeated in conference play as they hosted Black River Falls. West Salem got off to a fast start and got the win 41-0. They’ll face off against Aquinas in week 9 for the Coulee Conference Title. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
winonapost.com
WSHS inducts four into Hall of Fame
A multi-sport athlete who was the first to run cross country and play football in the same season. A state champion swimmer. A hard-nosed football player who added a state title in the pole vault. And a successful wrestling coach who was dedicated to his sport and to his school. These are the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Hall of Fame inductees in the Class of 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
news8000.com
Taste of Downtown helps local La Crosse restaurants
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–La Crosse residents got a special taste of local food and help a worthy cause. At The Taste of La Crosse, La Crosse residents got a special chance to try some local cuisine from 8 different restaurants. Guests also got the chance to enjoy live music, cocktails,...
Morrie’s opens its doors at new Onalaska location
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Morrie’s Volkswagen opened its doors and celebrated its new location Saturday on Theater Road. The spot offers more space for customers and employees– and more room for vehicles. There are plenty of car dealership options in Onalaska. General Manager Ryan Riste says that’s a bonus for customers, and sellers too. “A lot of them have come...
news8000.com
Mixed Clouds & Sun with Cooler Temperatures Today -Derek Sibley
Today’s Planner: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Cooler. High Temperature 53F. Winds, N 10-15 MPH. Temperatures this morning will be mainly in the low 40s, before warming up to the mid to upper 40s later this morning and into the early afternoon. Later today, skies will briefly turn mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
More victims come forward to accuse Sparta masseur of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT)–A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now first reported back in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since our first story, three more women...
One Man Seriously Injured in Fillmore County Motorcycle Crash
Wykoff, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash near Wykoff Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 16 when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail in Fillmore Township around 12:45 p.m.
winonapost.com
Short-term closure of Parks Ave. N. at Mankato Ave. planned Oct. 8-9
Motorists in Winona on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue will encounter short-term closures of Parks Avenue North across from Frontenac Drive on Oct. 8 or 9 as crews from Xcel Energy place a gas line underground, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Xcel Energy will be placing the gas line underground...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
A fleet of five self-driving shuttles hit the road Wednesday in an effort to help people who have less access to transportation get around town. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-6-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Fall-like temperatures are expected through this weekend with a couple...
winonahealth.org
Road construction update: October 7, 2022
Thank you for keeping your eyes on the road to keep everyone safe. It takes many people with many different skills to make a huge project like this possible – and safer for all of us!. Here are updates from MnDOT:. Watch for short-term closures of Parks Ave north...
Comments / 0