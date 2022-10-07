Read full article on original website
there is a war on children in this world. unfortunately many a blind to it all, or just don't care.
BBC
Brittany Higgins felt 'trapped' during alleged rape in Australian parliament - court
An Australian former political staffer said she felt "trapped" and "not human" during an alleged rape inside Parliament House in Canberra. Prosecutors say Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted Brittany Higgins in March 2019 while she was drunk and asleep in the office of a government minister. Mr Lehrmann, 27, has pleaded...
6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters
Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and...
BBC
Thai nursery attack: The story of the three-year-old survivor
Three-year-old Emmy was napping next to her best friend at a day-care centre in northern Thailand when the attacker broke in, armed with a gun and a knife. The class of 11 children, all around three years old, had earlier been busy drawing and writing. At around 10:00 local time, teachers sent photo updates to all the parents of smiling, happy children.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Gangsters are jailed for murdering their pal Billy Da Kid because they organised 'ride-out' that saw him gunned down by rival gang
Three gangsters have been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend nicknamed 'Billy the Kid' following a landmark trial. Billy McCullagh, 27, was killed by gang rivals as his side's revenge ride-out ended in 'crushing defeat'. He was shot twice in the back amid a...
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
Thailand shooting: Heartbreaking moment 24 kids massacred during their nursery nap time are carried away in tiny coffins
HEARTBREAKING photos show tiny coffins being loaded into a truck after a sacked cop broke into a nursery before stabbing and shooting 24 toddlers as they slept. The maniac slaughtered 38 people in a shocking rampage at a daycare centre in Na Klang, Thailand, then shot his wife and son dead before turning the gun on himself.
Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem
A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
Iranian woman pictured eating breakfast without a headscarf is arrested and thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
A young woman was arrested by Iranian authorities after being pictured eating breakfast in a restaurant without a headscarf. The image, which shows Donya Rad eating breakfast with her friend in a restaurant in Tehran without headscarves, went viral on social media and attracted widespread attention. The pair had been...
American tourist ‘raped on sunbed after being dragged from Mykonos beach bar on Greek holiday’
AN American tourist was allegedly raped on a sunbed after being dragged from a beach bar in Mykonos. The suspect is said to have grabbed the 26-year-old by the hand at a popular bar on the Greek island before forcing her to the beach and attacking her. The woman told...
Horror as five-year-old boy plunges to his death off his house after being chased by a gang of raging monkeys
A FIVE-year-old boy tragically plunged to his death after he was chased by a gang of monkeys. The boy named Nikhil fell from the roof of his house in the village of Jagat, India, when he was attacked by the raging animals. The horror incident happened on Sunday evening in...
Former Navy Petty Officer Who Did ‘Willfully Torture’ and Starve 5-Year-Old Daughter to Death Learns Her Fate
A 30-year-old mother and former Navy petty officer in Florida will spend the rest of her life behind bars for starving and killing her 5-year-old daughter in 2019. As the search efforts unfolded, however, prosecutors say Williams “became uncooperative with law enforcement and lied about several key timeline facts about Taylor.”
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
Three men have been arrested for 'raping 20-year-old man in alleyway next to Domino's Pizza'
Three men have been arrested for 'raping a 20-year-old man in an alleyway next to a Domino's Pizza.'. The man was walking in the alleyway between 11 and 11.59pm on Tuesday next to the pizza shop in Bridge Street, Andover. He was approached by men who were unknown to him...
More than 30, mostly children, dead in a mass shooting at a Thai child care center
Dozens of people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a child care center in northeastern Thailand, authorities said.
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
