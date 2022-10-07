ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

ktxs.com

Three killed following head-on crash in Runnels county

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — Three people have died following a head-on crash in Runnels County yesterday morning. According to a press release, Benjamin Sapp, 24, of Crowley, was driving a 2023 Kia, Forte 4 door passenger car east on U.S. Highway 67 when he collided head-on with H. O. Akin III, 51, of Comanche who was traveling west in a 2022 Chevrolet, Silverado pickup truck on U.S. Highway 67.
BigCountryHomepage

Providing Meals to Abilene Seniors

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Rose Park Senior Activity Center is a place senior citizen’s in Abilene gather for activities. But if you head to the cafeteria, you will see the place is so much more. The kitchen staff at the center provide over 300 meals a day for seniors. From Monday to Friday, you […]
ktxs.com

High Path Avian Influenza case found at Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo has reported that a member of their bird collection has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). According to a press release, HPAI is a viral respiratory disease found in birds. Most HPAI cases were reported towards the west coast this past year, and only three were reported in Texas. HPAI was recently found in Dallas county, and so the zoo took secondary actions to protect their flock. However, just as the actions were being implemented, the zoo found a crested screamer, a type of waterfowl, deceased on exhibit.
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman dies while holding on door of moving vehicle, death toll of city traffic-related deaths increase to 25

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There has now been 25 traffic-related deaths within city limits during the 2022 year, continuing the trend for the deadliest year on the streets of Abilene. The Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to its 20th incident last Saturday in South Abilene, which resulted in the death of an Abilene woman. According […]
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
ktxs.com

Farolito Restaurant a longtime Hispanic staple in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — It's Hispanic Heritage Month - and one of the oldest restaurants in Abilene is Hispanic-owned. Since the 1930s, Farolito Restaurant has been a staple in Abilene - not only for the Hispanic community, but for the the city as a whole. Mark Herrera is the third...
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
koxe.com

Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman

Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene dad found asleep in car full of heroin with child in driver’s seat, man accused of using dog cage to beat girlfriend

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of Ventura Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported their wallet, containing […]
