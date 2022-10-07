Read full article on original website
HAPPENING NOW: Vehicle flips in South Abilene, one person remains stuck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle has been flipped over on Rebecca Lane in a single car accident. There is one person who is stuck inside the vehicle and first responders are at the scene sawing trees away to reach the individual. The cause of this accident is unknown at this time and no fatalities […]
The plan for St. Ann’s hospital following devastating overnight fire
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The old St. Ann’s Hospital on North 13th and Cypress street burned down Thursday night. Abilene firefighters worked for over an hour and a half to contain the blaze in the densely populated North Abilene neighborhood. People far and near saw the smoke, such as nearby resident Briana Smith. “We didn’t have […]
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Highway 67 (Runnels County, TX)
On Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 67. A preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin Nathaniel Sapp, 24, of [..]
Remembering Hunter Pendergraft: Abilene driver killed after driving into a wall
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Known for his sense of humor and kindness, Hunter Pendergraft, 27, passed away on Thursday morning after a fatal crash. The driver drove into the wall outside Rosa’s Tortilla Factory on Judge Ely. His family and friends said they are overwhelmed with the large support Hunter has received on social media. […]
The Building That Holds a Ton of Abilene’s History Is Being Destroyed
The one building that holds and has seen nearly all of Abilene's history being made, is now set to be demolished due to the fire four years ago. The building is being torn down so that they can make the Downtown area in Abilene look more uniform. For as long...
ktxs.com
Three killed following head-on crash in Runnels county
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — Three people have died following a head-on crash in Runnels County yesterday morning. According to a press release, Benjamin Sapp, 24, of Crowley, was driving a 2023 Kia, Forte 4 door passenger car east on U.S. Highway 67 when he collided head-on with H. O. Akin III, 51, of Comanche who was traveling west in a 2022 Chevrolet, Silverado pickup truck on U.S. Highway 67.
UPDATE: AFD investigates large fire at South Abilene home with multiple occupants
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a house fire in in the Sayles area of Abilene Wednesday afternoon, as large plumes of smoke were visible even from the far south side of town. The fire, in the 400 block of Meander Street, was started around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to […]
At least One Person Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Hawley (Hawley, TX)
On Tuesday night Hayley Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash between Abilene and Hawley. A driver and passenger were injured. The extent of their injuries is [..]
27-year-old Abilene man dies in single-vehicle crash on Judge Ely Blvd.
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man is dead after a crash in north Abilene Thursday, Oct. 6. Abilene Police Department officers responded to a major motor vehicle collision at approximately 5:30 a.m. in a business parking lot in the 1000 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard. The driver of...
Providing Meals to Abilene Seniors
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Rose Park Senior Activity Center is a place senior citizen’s in Abilene gather for activities. But if you head to the cafeteria, you will see the place is so much more. The kitchen staff at the center provide over 300 meals a day for seniors. From Monday to Friday, you […]
Crime Reports: Gas mask reported stolen out of vehicle in south Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Congress Avenue – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect pulled […]
ktxs.com
High Path Avian Influenza case found at Abilene Zoo
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo has reported that a member of their bird collection has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). According to a press release, HPAI is a viral respiratory disease found in birds. Most HPAI cases were reported towards the west coast this past year, and only three were reported in Texas. HPAI was recently found in Dallas county, and so the zoo took secondary actions to protect their flock. However, just as the actions were being implemented, the zoo found a crested screamer, a type of waterfowl, deceased on exhibit.
Abilene woman dies while holding on door of moving vehicle, death toll of city traffic-related deaths increase to 25
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There has now been 25 traffic-related deaths within city limits during the 2022 year, continuing the trend for the deadliest year on the streets of Abilene. The Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to its 20th incident last Saturday in South Abilene, which resulted in the death of an Abilene woman. According […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
ktxs.com
Farolito Restaurant a longtime Hispanic staple in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — It's Hispanic Heritage Month - and one of the oldest restaurants in Abilene is Hispanic-owned. Since the 1930s, Farolito Restaurant has been a staple in Abilene - not only for the Hispanic community, but for the the city as a whole. Mark Herrera is the third...
Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
‘I just felt like there was a void in Abilene’: Pete Garcia explains how La Voz came to be
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Almost ten years ago, Pete Garcia created the only Tejano radio station in Abilene. Now, La Voz 93.3 connects Latinos with the Big Country through music and events. Garcia said he knew he wanted to own his own radio station one day, and it was important to him to create a […]
koxe.com
Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman
Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
Crime Reports: Abilene dad found asleep in car full of heroin with child in driver’s seat, man accused of using dog cage to beat girlfriend
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of Ventura Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported their wallet, containing […]
