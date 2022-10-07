Read full article on original website
MLive.com
300-yard birthday celebration headlines Kalamazoo-area Week 7 prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Before Jacob Thompson could properly celebrate his birthday Friday, he needed to go to work. The Sturgis senior running back put the Trojans on his back with an all-timer of a performance in a 26-15 win over Three Rivers, carrying 39 times for 311 yards and two touchdowns.
MLive.com
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 7
The seventh week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from...
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7
There were standout performances on football fields across the Grand Rapids area Friday night. MLive’s Grand Rapids Week 7 Player of the Week Poll is shining the spotlight on a bunch of them below. Check out who made the cut and vote for your favorite. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
Benzie Central shows out at 2022 Portage Invitational
With regionals less than three weeks away, Benzie Central cross country took steps forward during the 2022 Portage Invitational.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming
Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 7 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season closed its seventh chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing...
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football makes history with big win over WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time in program history, Eastern Michigan picked up its fourth consecutive win over Western Michigan, and the Eagles’ 45-23 triumph on Saturday at Waldo Stadium was also their largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the series’ 58 meetings. The...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman
Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
Police: Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
No one was injured when shots were fired in a parking lot outside Battle Creek Central High School's football game Friday evening, bringing the game to an early stop, according to Battle Creek police.
Plans scrapped for 24-story tower in Grand Rapids
A developer is ditching plans to bring a 24-story tower containing apartments, office space and parking to “The Wedge” in downtown Grand Rapids.
Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas Opening In Kalamazoo
Driving up Drake Rd over the weekend I noticed signage had gone up in the tall executive-looking building next to Nonla Burger nearby Costco at 1750 South Drake Rd. It turns out Kalamazoo is about to get a new Mexican-inspired restaurant expected to open soon. Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas was established in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio and as their website describes, they bring something a little different to the traditional Mexican menu:
KDPS officer dies after battle with leukemia
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the community are mourning the loss of an officer.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
Wondering What’s Going On in Downtown Otsego? New Business Celebrates Grand Opening
As I pass through downtown Otsego on my daily commute I'm often comforted by the local businesses that have been there since I was a kid: Judy's Restaurant, Ace Hardware, and Amish Oak Treasures and More, for example. However, making the daily trek from my hometown of Allegan to the...
Vegans Beware! These Are The 4 Best Steakhouses In Grand Rapids
If you like big, juicy, hunks of meat like Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation then this article is going to make you very happy. However, if you think meat is murder and can't bear the thought of eating a poor innocent animal then you might want to stop reading now.
townbroadcast.com
Martin’s homecoming royalty chosen in 67-0 win
The 2022 Martin High School homecoming court selected Friday night included (from left) Elizabeth Reinke (Princess), Ben Jager (Prince), Hailey Cassada (Queen), Sam Jager (King), Torryn Harris (Duchess) and Jonathan Owen (Duke). Martin’s football team came through with a solid 67-0 victory over visiting Tri-Unity Christian and moved its season record to 6-1.
Some COOL news: First 32 degree night in roughly 5 months
After roughly 5 months, a 32 degree temperature popped up in Grand Rapids early this morning, indicating the growing season is likely over.
