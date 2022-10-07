Marchers from across the state of Michigan and northern Ohiotraded in their typical weekend plans to attend a Women’s March in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon at Liberty Plaza. Despite the brisk fall weather, over 250 attendees showed up to listen to live music — courtesy of WIFEE and the HUZz Band — make signs, hear from notable speakers and rally in support of women’s rights. The 2022 march, named “Women’s Wave 2022,” was hosted by Women’s March Ann Arbor, in collaboration with the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter at the University of Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO