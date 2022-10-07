ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

‘The Ways of Water’ symposium invites artists, activists spur conversations on water justice and conservation

Artists, activists and scholars alike gathered together the weekend of Oct. 7 for the University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) and Stamps Gallery’s “The Ways of Water” two-day symposium. The showcased exhibits — UMMA’s “Watershed” and Stamps Gallery’s “LaToya Ruby Frazier: Flint Is Family in Three Acts” — tackled the past, present and future of environmental justice and access to clean water.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition

On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Hundreds march in Women’s Wave 2022 ahead of reproductive rights ballot proposal in November

Marchers from across the state of Michigan and northern Ohiotraded in their typical weekend plans to attend a Women’s March in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon at Liberty Plaza. Despite the brisk fall weather, over 250 attendees showed up to listen to live music — courtesy of WIFEE and the HUZz Band — make signs, hear from notable speakers and rally in support of women’s rights. The 2022 march, named “Women’s Wave 2022,” was hosted by Women’s March Ann Arbor, in collaboration with the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter at the University of Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
Michigan Daily

Once and for all: should we feed the squirrels?

From wading through the fountain by the bell tower the first week of freshman year to cautiously avoiding the “M” on the Diag, to be a Michigan student is to participate in a rich array of traditions. To some, these customs include feeding squirrels on a sunny day. So, the question stands, once and for all, should we feed the squirrels?
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights

Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Michigan Daily

‘It’s way bigger than football’: Michigan rallies around Mike Hart

BLOOMINGTON — On Wednesday, Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart spent much of his press conference speaking about family. He spoke lovingly about his running back room and his passion for coaching college-aged kids; in between, he repeatedly referenced his three children. Hart’s two families — his own and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan loses focus in loss against Wisconsin

Games can change in a matter of minutes. That’s what happened on Friday night in the Michigan men’s soccer team’s (3-6-3 overall, 1-3-1 Big Ten) bout with Wisconsin (4-5-1, 1-3-0), where it fell, 2-1. Beginning the first half, the Badgers applied consistent pressure to the Wolverines. With...
ANN ARBOR, MI

