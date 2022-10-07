Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
Melvin Gordon staring down Russell Wilson became an instant NFL meme
The Denver Broncos are a complete mess right now. Despite the fact that they’ve won two games, they should have won a third on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, especially with KJ Hamler WIDE OPEN. How much of it is on Russell Wilson? Well, he’s thrown over just...
Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Yardbarker
Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Detroit Lions DB Saivion Smith collapses, taken off field by ambulance
Detroit Lions DB Saivion Smith suffered a neck injury Sunday against the New England Patriots and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't pleased with his staff.
Insider: Broncos, QB Russell Wilson relationship 'could come off the rails'
On "Thursday Night Football" in Denver, the Broncos fell 12-9 in overtime to the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts, failing to score a touchdown. On Friday, Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" heavily criticized QB Russell Wilson for a lame primetime performance. "I don't know when Russell Wilson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room
LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite its...
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
247Sports
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Disgusted Broncos fans shockingly refuse to stay for overtime of Denver's improbable loss to Colts
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson Give New Owners Buyer’s Remorse in Embarrassing Overtime Loss to the Indianapolis Colts
Rob Walton does not make many bad business decisions. In the strictest sense of the word, the owner of the Walmart empire probably didn’t make a bad business decision purchasing the Denver Broncos in June for $4.65 billion dollars, in concert with other owners. But after seeing the product his team put on the field, he has to wonder if he’s in the right business.
Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments
The Jets enjoyed this hit from Williams on Hill after recovering a fumble, getting the last laugh after the receiver's controversial comments this offseason
NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Swimsuit Photo
The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts both deserved to lose Thursday night's game - but the Colts came out on top with a 12-9 overtime win. There wasn't much to cheer for during the game, which left the home team's cheerleading squad without much to do. However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines.
Comments / 1