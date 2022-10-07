ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Russ
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnf#American Football
ESPN

Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room

LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite its...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NFL
247Sports

Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts

Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson Give New Owners Buyer’s Remorse in Embarrassing Overtime Loss to the Indianapolis Colts

Rob Walton does not make many bad business decisions. In the strictest sense of the word, the owner of the Walmart empire probably didn’t make a bad business decision purchasing the Denver Broncos in June for $4.65 billion dollars, in concert with other owners. But after seeing the product his team put on the field, he has to wonder if he’s in the right business.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Swimsuit Photo

The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts both deserved to lose Thursday night's game - but the Colts came out on top with a 12-9 overtime win. There wasn't much to cheer for during the game, which left the home team's cheerleading squad without much to do. However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy