Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Lloyd’s game-winning TD pass lifts Blue Earth Area past Maple River
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Area football team saw quarterback Ashton Lloyd throw a game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Jack Norman to outlast Maple River 24-21. The Buccaneers trailed all game until the final buzzer. The Buccaneers face Northwood Young-Area next Friday and improve to 5-1.
KEYC
No. 5 Mavericks take down No. 2 Gophers on banner-raising night
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team bounced back from Friday’s 4-1 season-opening loss at No. 2 Minnesota with a 3-2 victory inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Saturday night. The Gophers opened scoring in the first frame with a goal from...
KEYC
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
KEYC
Sports Extra: Fall Week 6 (Part 1)
The Minnesota State Mavericks are preparing for their road matchup against Wayne State on Saturday. The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will play its home opener in Mankato Saturday, and there’s a new way to get in on the action this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
How to watch the Maverick home games on KEYC Circle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will play its home opener in Mankato Saturday, and there’s a new way to get in on the action this season. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on KEYC Fox, with the remaining home games for the season...
KEYC
Minnesota Valley Action Council hosts first-ever lip sync battle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An event years in the making finally takes center stage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday. The Minnesota Valley Action Council’s first-ever lip-sync battle takes place Friday. Eight teams compete in four opening-round matches, and the winners of those will go up...
KEYC
Food Friday: Amboy Cottage Café
AMBOY, Minn. (KEYC) - On this Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa take a trip down Highway 169 to visit the Amboy Cottage Café. Follow the Amboy Cottage Café on Facebook for more information and updates.
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Perrsephone
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Perrsephone. She is an adult domestic short hair cat with a soft, white spotted coat. Perrsephone is a friendly feline with a sweet personality. She loves being a couch potato and is looking for a forever home that will give her lots of snuggles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Faribault County to unveil Freedom Rock to honor veterans
WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, the city of Winnebago will unveil its Freedom Rock, a painted rock honoring Faribault County veterans who served in the U.S. military during World War II and the Vietnam War. “People in Minnesota have now kind of caught onto it,” Winnebago City...
myklgr.com
MN DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth
State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were captured east of Blue Earth. The pigs were turned over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing.
Southern Minnesota News
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
KEYC
Ben Kaus eyes North Mankato mayoral seat
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Born and raised in North Mankato and now raising a family in North Mankato, Ben Kaus is looking at the seat of mayor. As president of Vetter Stone, he believes his background in business and finance will suit him well in the role of mayor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hot967.fm
The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7
The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
KIMT
Missing juvenile: Albert Lea Police asking for help
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing juvenile. 12-year-old Karter Sherman was last seen leaving the 1200 block of Todd Avenue Saturday at 2:30 p.m. riding a black mongoose bike. Sherman is five foot four inches and weighs 120 pounds with braces.
KEYC
Donations being accepted for Bundle Me Warm program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army will be hosting its free winter wear program in the coming weeks, one you can donate to at any time. Before the cold properly settles in for the season, the Bundle Me Warm program helps those in need of winter clothing. During...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how a group of Minnesota farmers lent a helping hand to a neighbor during harvest season
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN — A group of Minnesota farmers came to the aid of one of their own after a serious accident would have caused difficulties for him this harvest season. “I’ve never been worried through the whole thing, because the good Lord takes care of me one way or another,” Farmer Scott Legried said.
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
KEYC
Nerdinout Con kicks off at Mayo Civic Center
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s time to embrace your inner nerd as the 4th annual Nerdinout Con kicks off this weekend. Organizers showed up around 8:30 Friday morning at the exhibition hall at the Mayo Civic Center to set up their booths. The event is put on by...
KAAL-TV
Last phase of construction for Rochester’s ‘Heart of the City’ project starts Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Construction work on the last phase of Rochester’s ‘Heart of the City’ project will begin on Monday. The work will close 1st Ave. SW from Center St. W to south of Peace Plaza. The closure is expected to last through October 28.
Free BBQ Meal for Veterans and Families Sunday in Southeast Minnesota
A free event is happening in Southeast Minnesota on Sunday, October 9th, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds for Veterans and their families!. Free Event For Veterans and Family Members on Sunday in Kasson, Minnesota. If you are a Veteran or have a loved one that has served our country, a...
Comments / 0