Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

9NEWS

Victim dies days after Denver shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible for a shooting that killed a boy and injured another person Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100-block of North Downing Street. The victims...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boys escape alleged abduction

Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street. Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street. Denver weather: Rain chance...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Broomfield bank barricaded man is arrested

A man who broke into a bank overnight for several hours barricaded himself. He went under arrest by 8 a.m. Saturday. FOX31 Reporter Carly Moore was on scene. A man who broke into a bank overnight for several hours barricaded himself. He went under arrest by 8 a.m. Saturday. FOX31 Reporter Carly Moore was on scene.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police ask for help solving 31st & Downing homicide

Police in Denver are asking for help with a homicide investigation. It happened about 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Whittier neighborhood. Police said when officers arrived at the scene in the 3100 block of Downing Street, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One person died. Police have released his picture but no other identifying information. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

CPW advises what to do with wildlife road encounters

Also of note, it's better to swerve away from the animals on major roadways rather than hit them, especially those of moose size. CPW advises what to do with wildlife road encounters. Also of note, it's better to swerve away from the animals on major roadways rather than hit them,...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Boulder police asking for help locating Colorado teen

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who could be in danger. Police said 14-year-old Chloe Campbell has been missing since Friday, Sept. 30. She was last seen at the Boulder High School football game. Officers believe Chloe is a runaway.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland Man Arrested

A Loveland man has been arrested a week after investigators say he punched and knocked an undercover Fort Collins police detective unconscious. The detective remained in critical condition at an area hospital late last week, according to a news release from the Critical Incident Response Team.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide

DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Weekend weather report

There will be isolated storms in a few areas in the state Saturday Oct. 8, but mostly clear skies through the weekend, says FOX31 Meteorologist Carly Cassady. She shares the details here. Weekend weather report. There will be isolated storms in a few areas in the state Saturday Oct. 8,...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Homeless to Receive Help

Accordin go the Greeley Tribune, the new assistant city manager, Juliana Kitten is working on helping the more than 80 people who are without shelter in Greeley. A couple ideas include Use a collective impact framework to better coordinate service providers and Explore creative temporary solutions.
GREELEY, CO
hometownnewsnow.com

Massive Drug Haul Intended for this Area, Smuggler Still at Large

(Denver, CO) - A drug bust that made national headlines over the summer has a closer tie to this area than originally reported. On June 18, Colorado State Police discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Denver. Authorities said it was the largest amount of fentanyl seized on a U.S. highway, and recently they revealed that the massive shipment was destined for the South Bend area.
DENVER, CO

