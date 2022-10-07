(Renville MN-) Shareholders of the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville recently came to the rescue of a local beet farmer who was seriously injured in a fall September 15th. The Renville County Register says Bill Voelz has a 250-acre beet farm north of Danube, and after his accident, he was unable to harvest his crop. Several SMBSC shareholders descended on his farm September 28th and over the next couple days proceeded to harvest the beets, with 40 truck loads bringing the bounty to the nearby Renville piling station. Farmers Coop Oil of Renville took care of the fuel, and Echo Farmers Coop took care of the field equipment. The paper says everyone involved and the entire Renville Community is now praying for Voelz recovery.

