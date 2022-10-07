Read full article on original website
No. 5 Mavericks take down No. 2 Gophers on banner-raising night
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team bounced back from Friday’s 4-1 season-opening loss at No. 2 Minnesota with a 3-2 victory inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Saturday night. The Gophers opened scoring in the first frame with a goal from...
Lloyd’s game-winning TD pass lifts Blue Earth Area past Maple River
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Area football team saw quarterback Ashton Lloyd throw a game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Jack Norman to outlast Maple River 24-21. The Buccaneers trailed all game until the final buzzer. The Buccaneers face Northwood Young-Area next Friday and improve to 5-1.
How to watch the Maverick home games on KEYC Circle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will play its home opener in Mankato Saturday, and there’s a new way to get in on the action this season. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on KEYC Fox, with the remaining home games for the season...
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Sports Extra: Fall Week 6 (Part 1)
The Minnesota State Mavericks are preparing for their road matchup against Wayne State on Saturday. The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will play its home opener in Mankato Saturday, and there’s a new way to get in on the action this season.
Pick of the Litter: Perrsephone
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Perrsephone. She is an adult domestic short hair cat with a soft, white spotted coat. Perrsephone is a friendly feline with a sweet personality. She loves being a couch potato and is looking for a forever home that will give her lots of snuggles.
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
Food Friday: Amboy Cottage Café
AMBOY, Minn. (KEYC) - On this Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa take a trip down Highway 169 to visit the Amboy Cottage Café. Follow the Amboy Cottage Café on Facebook for more information and updates.
KMSU lets college students dive into radio
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To recognize National College Radio Day, Kelsey and Lisa introduce you to KMSU ‘The Maverick,’ a volunteer-run, listener-supported, free-form radio station at 89.7 on your FM dial. Visit KMSU’s website to learn more about the station.
The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7
The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
MN DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth
State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were captured east of Blue Earth. The pigs were turned over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing.
Faribault County to unveil Freedom Rock to honor veterans
WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, the city of Winnebago will unveil its Freedom Rock, a painted rock honoring Faribault County veterans who served in the U.S. military during World War II and the Vietnam War. “People in Minnesota have now kind of caught onto it,” Winnebago City...
Ben Kaus eyes North Mankato mayoral seat
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Born and raised in North Mankato and now raising a family in North Mankato, Ben Kaus is looking at the seat of mayor. As president of Vetter Stone, he believes his background in business and finance will suit him well in the role of mayor.
Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last month, Mankato Area Public Schools was one of many districts across the state that went into lockdown due to false threats. Cleveland Public School, which was also affected by the swatting incident on Sept. 21, dealt with another hoax Monday. Rumors of over 100...
Here’s how a group of Minnesota farmers lent a helping hand to a neighbor during harvest season
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN — A group of Minnesota farmers came to the aid of one of their own after a serious accident would have caused difficulties for him this harvest season. “I’ve never been worried through the whole thing, because the good Lord takes care of me one way or another,” Farmer Scott Legried said.
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
Renville sugar beet coop members help injured man harvest his crops
(Renville MN-) Shareholders of the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville recently came to the rescue of a local beet farmer who was seriously injured in a fall September 15th. The Renville County Register says Bill Voelz has a 250-acre beet farm north of Danube, and after his accident, he was unable to harvest his crop. Several SMBSC shareholders descended on his farm September 28th and over the next couple days proceeded to harvest the beets, with 40 truck loads bringing the bounty to the nearby Renville piling station. Farmers Coop Oil of Renville took care of the fuel, and Echo Farmers Coop took care of the field equipment. The paper says everyone involved and the entire Renville Community is now praying for Voelz recovery.
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
Donations being accepted for Bundle Me Warm program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army will be hosting its free winter wear program in the coming weeks, one you can donate to at any time. Before the cold properly settles in for the season, the Bundle Me Warm program helps those in need of winter clothing. During...
