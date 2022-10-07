ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State coach explains his issue with Deion Sanders

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had no interest in sharing a friendly postgame hug with Deion Sanders after Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday. While speaking with the media following his team’s loss, Robinson explained his feelings. Robinson said that Sanders had trash-talked...
Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
Falcons called for absurd roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady

The Atlanta Falcons were completely screwed on an absurd roughing the passer penalty that was called on Grady Jarrett late in the team’s 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay was leading 21-15 and trying to maintain the lead. They had a 3rd-and-5 at the...
Mariners manager Scott Servais trolls Blue Jays' Alek Manoah with ‘pressure’ quote

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had some fun at Alek Manoah’s expense prior to Game 2 of his team’s AL Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah was Toronto’s Game 1 starter on Friday and gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-0 loss. Prior to the game, Manoah was asked whether he would feel pressure getting the Game 1 start. Manoah dismissed the suggestion by saying “pressure’s something you put in your tires.”
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k

The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts

After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice

The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the verge of being fired?

Hired in 2020 after overseeing successful turnarounds of college programs Temple and Baylor, Rhule was expected to turn the Panthers around in similar fashion. That plan hasn't come to fruition as the Panthers fell to 1-4 on the season following another ugly loss at home, this time to the San Francisco 49ers.
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
3 surprise Yankees who could be left off the 26-man playoff roster

The New York Yankees playoff roster will ultimately be determined by who they end up playing, the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians. The Wild Card will consist of two games, starting on Friday night and ending on Saturday. This gives the Bombers a bit of time to decide who they will feature depending on who the opposing starting pitcher will be and the defensive alignments required.
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline

Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
Former NFL QB Is Not Happy With Russell Wilson Slander

There’s a lot to criticize about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s performance in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed only 53.9 percent of his passes and threw multiple interceptions. He also forced the ball to Courtland Sutton when they could have opted for a run play.
