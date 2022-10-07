Read full article on original website
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 Review: Dye Hard
We got ourselves a new rookie. Celina Juarez is a handful, and she was one of many reasons why The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 was stressful to watch from the opening moments until the end. Of course, we also got an update on the Rosalind Dyer situation, and she'll...
Coroner Season 4 Episode 2
Coroner Season 4 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 Review: Game of Drones
This season opener checked most of the necessary boxes. On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1, the team tracked down some foreign baddies while dealing with their personal issues as the ghost of Hetty hovered over them. In other words, it delivered exactly what longtime viewers expected, with few...
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members
Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Phantom Pattern
Being in a position of power means having to be at ease with your decisions. If you overthink your actions in the aftermath, it will eat away at you. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 found Jason making a decision that got someone killed, and with Omar in his ear, it will haunt him going forward.
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 Review: Keeping the Faith
It's a rapidly changing world, and everyone's feeling the pressure. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 gave us the cops' perspective on the modern world's increased cynicism and high crime rates. This is nothing new for this series, but this time was different. Frank took his friend, the Archbishop, on...
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Bahala Na
Sometimes life happens, and you have to deal with the consequences. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4, Arman proved he would do anything for Thony by being there to clean up Fiona's mess. Hopefully, after this incident, Fiona will trust Arman more, even though she views him as...
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9 Review: Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
There are several different ways that I analyze TV. The first is that it's so demanding of attention that I must watch the next episode the moment I get it. Then, after I watch, I either need to write about it immediately or take some time to reflect. And then there are those shows or episodes that leave me without much feeling one way or the other.
Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 3 Episode 2
Did Aunt Vi and Delilah manage to come to terms with what happened to Robyn?. The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 2 picked up in the aftermath of the abduction, and it was clear everyone needed some time to process. Meanwhile, the team helped an NYPD firefighter's daughter when her father...
House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: Who Will Ascend the Throne?
We should prepare for the worst, House of the Dragon fans. The hit Game of Thrones spinoff picks up in the aftermath of the death of King Viserys I. His death will undoubtedly change the trajectory of the series, largely thanks to his dying words to Alicent. He referenced the...
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Family Law Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Parenthood
Parenting is one of the most demanding jobs. Family Law Season 1 Episode 2 covered a controversial topic when Abigail and Daniel were determined to prove that Ellie and Levi could be good parents, despite having limitations. Despite what they thought of each other, the half-siblings came together to support...
Daniela Ruah Talks NCIS: Los Angeles, Her Enduring Character, and Her TV Family
Daniela Ruah has enjoyed playing Kensi Blye, the most enduring female agent in the popular NCIS franchise. NCIS: Los Angeles returns for its 14th season at 10 p.m. Sunday on CBS, and Ruah has been there from the beginning, as have LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell as partners Sam Hanna and G Callen.
The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere Set at AMC
The Walking Dead cast appeared Saturday at New York Comic Con, and the cast brought some exciting news. The main series is set to wrap in November, but the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-led spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City will debut on AMC in April. News of the...
Doctor Who: Trailer and Premiere Date for Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode Revealed
It's the end of the line for Jodie Whittaker's iteration of the Doctor. BBC America on Saturday dropped the official trailer for Whittaker's final installment, and it looks like a treat. “Hello, Doctor. Welcome to the end of your existence," the Master says at the top of the trailer for...
Doom Patrol Season 4 Gets a Premiere Date and Musical Teaser Trailer
Doom Patrol Season 4 will finally get underway this December, but there's a catch. The highly anticipated new season drops Thursday, December 8, with two new episodes. New episodes will unspool Thursdays through January 5, but fear not, more episodes are on tap for later in 2023. Yes, six more...
Titans Season 4 Premiere Date Confirmed, but There’s a Catch
The Titans will assemble again on HBO Max early next month. The streaming service confirmed during the New York Comic-COn panel for the series that Season 4 will debut with two episodes on November 3. A midseason finale will air Thursday, December 1, while the second batch of episodes will...
Lucy Lawless on My Life Is Murder Season 3, Playing a "Souped-up Verison" of Herself
Catching up with a cultural icon is always exciting, but catching up with Lucy Lawless from her country home takes the cake. We talked with Lucy about My Life Is Murder Season 3, which premieres today on Acorn TV. Our zoom chat included expansive views of her lovely home (where she finally has wireless), and a peek at her gorgeous dog enjoying the day.
The Winchesters: Tom Welling Joins Supernatural Spinoff
Tom Welling will be pulling double duty on The CW this fall. News broke Sunday during the New York Comic Con panel for The Winchesters that Welling had booked a role on the forthcoming Supernatural spinoff. Welling is best known for playing Clark Kent on The WB/CW's Smallville. According to...
