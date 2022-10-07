ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies are bringing postseason baseball back to the city of Philadelphia for the first time in 11 years. Led by Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola, the Phillies dispatched the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Saturday night to sweep their National League wild-card series on the road and advance to the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

