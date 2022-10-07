Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies dispatch St. Louis to move on to NLDS matchup with Atlanta
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Aaron Nola pitched pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Bryce Harper’s homer gave Philadelphia an early lead, and the Phillies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday night to sweep their National League wild-card series. Nola struck out six and walked one...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies blank Cardinals, advance to face Braves in NLDS
ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies are bringing postseason baseball back to the city of Philadelphia for the first time in 11 years. Led by Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola, the Phillies dispatched the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Saturday night to sweep their National League wild-card series on the road and advance to the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.
WFMZ-TV Online
Joe Musgrove silences Mets, Padres advance to NLDS
NEW YORK -- Joe Musgrove tossed seven innings of scoreless, one-hit ball and retired six of the final seven batters he faced after being checked for illegal substances Sunday night as the visiting San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 in the decisive third game of their National League wild-card series.
WFMZ-TV Online
Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star's seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Oscar Gonzalez gives Guardians walk-off win over Rays to advance
Oscar Gonzalez belted a walk-off homer in the 15th inning as the Cleveland Guardians swept the best-of-three American League wild-card series against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 victory on Saturday. Gonzalez's leadoff homer to left field against former Cleveland star Corey Kluber (0-1) ended a game that...
WFMZ-TV Online
N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 3
DP_San Diego 2, New York 0. LOB_San Diego 10, New York 10. 2B_McNeil (1). HR_Grisham (2), Lindor (1), Alonso (1). SF_Vogelbach (1). S_Nola (1). Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Ottavino pitched to 6 batters in the 9th. HBP_Martinez (Ruf), Ottavino (Grisham). WP_Morejon. Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Chris...
Comments / 0