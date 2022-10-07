Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 Review: Keeping the Faith
It's a rapidly changing world, and everyone's feeling the pressure. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 gave us the cops' perspective on the modern world's increased cynicism and high crime rates. This is nothing new for this series, but this time was different. Frank took his friend, the Archbishop, on...
TV Fanatic
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9 Review: Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
There are several different ways that I analyze TV. The first is that it's so demanding of attention that I must watch the next episode the moment I get it. Then, after I watch, I either need to write about it immediately or take some time to reflect. And then there are those shows or episodes that leave me without much feeling one way or the other.
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Bahala Na
Sometimes life happens, and you have to deal with the consequences. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4, Arman proved he would do anything for Thony by being there to clean up Fiona's mess. Hopefully, after this incident, Fiona will trust Arman more, even though she views him as...
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8 Review: A House Is Not A Home
Let's call a spade a spade here, people; Raising Kanan is currently one of the best shows on television. The series delivers weekly, never skipping a beat, and they don't need big flashy action sequences or wacky plot twists every two seconds to make it happen. They rely on the characters, and those strong dynamics, combined with absorbing storylines, to get it done.
TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Phantom Pattern
Being in a position of power means having to be at ease with your decisions. If you overthink your actions in the aftermath, it will eat away at you. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 found Jason making a decision that got someone killed, and with Omar in his ear, it will haunt him going forward.
This Is Ohio's Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 1
Did the NCIS team survive the most harrowing mission to date?. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 kicked off with the gang searching for a suspect after the bombing of a large facility. However, it quickly became clear that drones could be a part of the problem. Meanwhile, Callen...
TV Fanatic
All American Season 5 Episode 1 Review: Ludacrismas
Spencer and Olivia ended up getting a lump of coal. The wheels finally came off for the star-crossed lovers on All American Season 5 Episode 1, at the end of his Christmas party, no less. No viewer can be surprised by this development. It had been hinted at for most...
TV Fanatic
Family Law Season 1 Episode 2
Family Law Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Why Was Jeffrey Dahmer Kicked Out of the Army? Netflix Series Shows His Military Stint
Finally, Netflix’s long-awaited Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters is here. The Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan–created series, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, shows us how Dahmer became such a prolific serial killer. And on Dahmer’s path to notoriety, he actually joined and was kicked out of the Army — which the series touches on in Episode 4.
2 Women Lured Men On The Streets In With Kindness Before Killing Them In 'Black Widow Murders'
In nature, black widow spiders are known for having a telltale red hourglass shape on their bellies. When it comes to the real world and true crime, black widows — everyday shorthand for women who lure men to their deaths, often for financial gain — aren’t so easy to identify.
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members
Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: Who Will Ascend the Throne?
We should prepare for the worst, House of the Dragon fans. The hit Game of Thrones spinoff picks up in the aftermath of the death of King Viserys I. His death will undoubtedly change the trajectory of the series, largely thanks to his dying words to Alicent. He referenced the...
TV Fanatic
Lucy Lawless on My Life Is Murder Season 3, Playing a "Souped-up Verison" of Herself
Catching up with a cultural icon is always exciting, but catching up with Lucy Lawless from her country home takes the cake. We talked with Lucy about My Life Is Murder Season 3, which premieres today on Acorn TV. Our zoom chat included expansive views of her lovely home (where she finally has wireless), and a peek at her gorgeous dog enjoying the day.
Sherri Papini: New video reveals moment detectives told ‘super mom’ they had cracked kidnap hoax
New video shows the moment Sherri Papini was told by California detectives that they had uncovered her kidnapping hoax.Papini, a mother-of-two, was sentenced to an 18-month prison sentence on Monday in connection to her November 2016 disappearance while out for a run in her hometown of Redding, California.The day after her sentencing Shasta County Sheriff’s Office released the interview video in which investigators revealed they knew she had faked the incident.In the video, Papini, who must also pay $310,000 in restitution, told detectives that “Talking to other guys has got me here.”The 40-year-old, who was labelled a “super...
Sherri Papini, California mom who staged kidnapping, tells police 'it's embarrassing' in interrogation video
Sherri Papini, the California mom who staged her own kidnapping in 2016, tells police what they know about her case is "embarrassing" in an interrogation interview.
TV Fanatic
Doom Patrol Season 4 Gets a Premiere Date and Musical Teaser Trailer
Doom Patrol Season 4 will finally get underway this December, but there's a catch. The highly anticipated new season drops Thursday, December 8, with two new episodes. New episodes will unspool Thursdays through January 5, but fear not, more episodes are on tap for later in 2023. Yes, six more...
Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?
Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
