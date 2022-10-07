On Saturday, September 17, the Augusta Harvest Festival Family Day kicked off with the annual pancake breakfast in the Augusta Town Square, sponsored by the Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce (GACC). Five volunteers, including two well-experienced grill cooks, prepared and served sausage patties, plain and fresh blueberry pancakes, coffee and complimentary water bottles. Part of the proceeds will help fund new playground equipment in the Town Square. The GACC would like to thank all the hard-working volunteers, locals, and visitors who participated in this annual breakfast, making it a tremendous success!

AUGUSTA, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO