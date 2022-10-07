Rolla William Barr, passed away at the age of 88, Monday, October 3, 2022. Beloved brother of Donald (Barbara) Barr and Richard (Barbara) Barr; dearest uncle of Kathy (Terry) Wakefield, Michelle (Tom) Hennessey, Bryan (Cheryl) Barr, Wendy (Tom) Blair and Megan Barr; our dear cousin and friend of many. Rolla...
Jerome "Jerry" Nadler, 78, of Defiance, MO passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. He is survived by one son, Gregg Nadler and wife Brenda of Augusta, MO; one daughter, Michelle Nadler of Lake St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren, Amanda Zull (Daniel) of Augusta, MO and Katie Gildehaus (Levi) of Washington, MO; one great-grandchild, Rory Zull; one brother, Darrell Nadler (Ruth) of Augusta, MO; brother-in-law, Morris Johnson (Pat) of Washington, MO; special friend, Joyce Schiermeier; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
On Saturday, September 17, the Augusta Harvest Festival Family Day kicked off with the annual pancake breakfast in the Augusta Town Square, sponsored by the Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce (GACC). Five volunteers, including two well-experienced grill cooks, prepared and served sausage patties, plain and fresh blueberry pancakes, coffee and complimentary water bottles. Part of the proceeds will help fund new playground equipment in the Town Square. The GACC would like to thank all the hard-working volunteers, locals, and visitors who participated in this annual breakfast, making it a tremendous success!
