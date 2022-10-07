Read full article on original website
UF committee’s pick of Republican Sen. Ben Sasse as next school president irks some students, alumni
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As students and faculty celebrate homecoming this week, there’s controversy around a University of Florida committee’s pick for the school’s next president. The UF Presidential Search Committee unanimously recommended United States Sen. Dr. Ben Sasse of Nebraska as the sole finalist to be...
News4Jax.com
Org. of American States boss faces probe over relationship
MIAMI – The head of the Organization of American States is facing an internal investigation into allegations he carried on an intimate relationship with a staffer that may have violated the organization’s code of ethics, The Associated Press has learned. News of the probe into a relationship between...
News4Jax.com
Local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws could be right around the corner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden pardoned Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He also called for state-level action to provide additional relief for people with low-level marijuana convictions. While Georgians and Floridians wait to see how their state’s respond to President Biden’s call to action, a local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws, could be right around the corner.
News4Jax.com
TELL US: Do you think marijuana should be 100% legal in Florida?
On Thursday, President Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. The President is now encouraging states to do the same. This got us talking about the legalization of marijuana in the state of Florida. Right now, the state has legalized medical marijuana for qualified people. Certain counties and municipalities have enacted their own reforms.
