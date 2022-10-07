ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Org. of American States boss faces probe over relationship

MIAMI – The head of the Organization of American States is facing an internal investigation into allegations he carried on an intimate relationship with a staffer that may have violated the organization’s code of ethics, The Associated Press has learned. News of the probe into a relationship between...
POLITICS
Local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws could be right around the corner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden pardoned Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He also called for state-level action to provide additional relief for people with low-level marijuana convictions. While Georgians and Floridians wait to see how their state’s respond to President Biden’s call to action, a local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws, could be right around the corner.
FLORIDA STATE
TELL US: Do you think marijuana should be 100% legal in Florida?

On Thursday, President Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. The President is now encouraging states to do the same. This got us talking about the legalization of marijuana in the state of Florida. Right now, the state has legalized medical marijuana for qualified people. Certain counties and municipalities have enacted their own reforms.
FLORIDA STATE

