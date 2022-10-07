Read full article on original website
PIX Panel: Migrants, the governor’s race and gun laws
PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff were joined by Katie Honan from THE CITY to talk about the newly-declared state of emergency in New York City over migrants. They also broke down a new poll showing a tight race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin. The panel also touched […]
Another Challenge to New York’s Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won’t Enforce It
LYONS, N.Y. — Robert Milby, Wayne County’s new sheriff, has been in law enforcement most of his adult life, earning praise and promotions for conscientious service. But recently, Milby has attracted attention for a different approach to the law: ignoring it.
Just let congestion pricing die already. It’ll save us all time and money (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Sometimes you just have to admit that you’re beat. And those who want to jam the congestion pricing tax down our throats should be first in line to do so. Try as they might, New York Democrats just can’t get the first-in-the-nation program off...
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the Right
This past Monday, New York Mayor Eric Adams condemned fellow politicians on the left as well as the right. The announcement came after Mayor Adams was relocating Texas migrants in his city from the Bronx in Orchard Beach to Randall’s Island.
Judge Blocks Part of States New Gun Laws
Do 'Gun Free Zones' work? Some of the worst gun related tragedies have taken place in these spots. One judge at the Federal level may have recognized this and some New Yorkers see this as a win. Guns are a sensitive topic of discussion in the country but many Americans...
New York Appeals as Portions of New Gun Regulations are Struck Down
New York Attorney General Letitia James is appealing a federal judge ruling October 6 that struck down key elements of the state’s revised gun laws slapped together earlier this year when the Supreme Court threw out many of the state’s licensing regulations. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled...
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
Court filing states that NYPD risks violating Americans with Disabilities Act: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s interpretation of the American With Disabilities law is wrong, and changes are mandatory, federal prosecutors say in an ongoing lawsuit brought by disabled residents of a Bronx neighborhood. According to Streetsblog, following an Oct. 5 brief submitted by the Department of Justice,...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Solitary confinement bill would put Rikers in ‘state of anarchy,’ DOC commissioner says; Adams threatens veto
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A contentious bill to ban solitary confinement in New York City’s jails would hinder the ability of correction officers to run the facilities, Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said on PIX on Politics. The bill, largely supported by advocates for detainees, has met opposition from Mayor Eric Adams. If it […]
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
A red New York is a real possibility
Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy
The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people were shot outside his Long Island home
NEW YORK — New York Rep. Lee Zeldin said his family is safe after two people were shot outside his home Sunday afternoon. Zeldin, who was not home during the shooting, released a statement describing the shooting outside their home in Shirley. “My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and...
ciodive.com
As NYC restricts AI in hiring, next steps remain cloudy
New York City’s law restricting the use of AI tools in the hiring process goes into effect at the beginning of next year. While the law is seen as a bellwether for protecting job applicants against bias, little is known to date about how employers or vendors need to comply, and that has raised concerns about whether the law is the right path forward for addressing bias in hiring algorithms.
Rep. Lee Zeldin says shooting took place outside home on Long Island
Police say there is no apparent connection between a shooting outside Lee Zeldin's home on Long Island this afternoon - and the Republican nominee for New York governor.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says state’s migrant crisis needs ‘federal solution’
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a "federal solution" is needed to address the influx of migrants being bused into her state from Texas and Arizona.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
Protesters denounce Bruckner Rezoning Plan before full City Council vote
Throgs Neck residents gathered Saturday outside of Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez’s Bronx office to protest the Bruckner Rezoning Plan, which was passed this week.
wutv29.com
NYS Attorney General issues warning on potential dangers of e-bike batteries
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued a warning to New Yorkers about the potential dangers of e-bike batteries, offering tips on how to safely handle them. Most e-bikes, as well as e-scooters and hoverboards, operate on powerful lithium-ion batteries that store more energy and...
