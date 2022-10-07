ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX Panel: Migrants, the governor’s race and gun laws

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff were joined by Katie Honan from THE CITY to talk about the newly-declared state of emergency in New York City over migrants. They also broke down a new poll showing a tight race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin. The panel also touched […]
Judge Blocks Part of States New Gun Laws

Do 'Gun Free Zones' work? Some of the worst gun related tragedies have taken place in these spots. One judge at the Federal level may have recognized this and some New Yorkers see this as a win. Guns are a sensitive topic of discussion in the country but many Americans...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Solitary confinement bill would put Rikers in ‘state of anarchy,’ DOC commissioner says; Adams threatens veto

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A contentious bill to ban solitary confinement in New York City’s jails would hinder the ability of correction officers to run the facilities, Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said on PIX on Politics. The bill, largely supported by advocates for detainees, has met opposition from Mayor Eric Adams. If it […]
A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy

The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
As NYC restricts AI in hiring, next steps remain cloudy

New York City’s law restricting the use of AI tools in the hiring process goes into effect at the beginning of next year. While the law is seen as a bellwether for protecting job applicants against bias, little is known to date about how employers or vendors need to comply, and that has raised concerns about whether the law is the right path forward for addressing bias in hiring algorithms.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
