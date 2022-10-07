Read full article on original website
Trump is a joke
2d ago
Funny, I thought this was a sham run by the FBI! That's what all of the MAGAts have said. Yet, this guy confessed, turned in some of his CO-conspirators and Apologized to Whitmer. Why would he do that if the FBI actually did this!? 😆
Man sentenced to prison in Whitmer kidnapping plot
(AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison.Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.Franks "made the right decision and came clean. That's encouraging," U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.Franks was among six anti-government extremists who were charged in federal court with conspiracy and other crimes. Investigators said the group's goal was...
Active shooter training among measures to protect election workers
Some election offices across the country are bolstering their security efforts in anticipation of the midterm elections. Why it matters: From security guards to bulletproof glass at election offices, the enhanced measures come in response to the increase in threats to election workers during and in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims
A 64-year-old Iowa man has been arrested for threatening to lynch Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and an employee of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for not investigating claims of fictitious voter fraud. “When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of […] The post Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Michigan Secretary of State says November election is facing threats of disruption
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Secretary of State Office has seen an escalation in threats to election officials so extreme that it's now facing threats to disrupt November's midterm election, according to SOS Jocelyn Benson. The rise and escalation of misinformation has made the department aware of plans to...
Judge rules Jan. 6 panel can see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
A federal judge in Phoenix has opened the door for the Jan. 6 select committee to receive the phone records of Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward. Why it matters: The judge rejected Ward's claims that her First Amendment rights would be challenged if investigators uncovered who she spoke with when trying to challenge the 2020 presidential election results.
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy over Jan. 6 actions
He's the first member of the group to admit to the charge stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Ohio 6-week abortion ban indefinitely blocked as suit continues
An Ohio court granted a preliminary injunction Friday against the state's six-week abortion ban. Driving the news: Abortion will remain legal up to 22 weeks of pregnancy in the state while litigation continues. The six-week ban in Ohio had been enacted after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, but...
Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order
An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents. Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban, which includes a 15-week ban.
GOP Georgia Lt. Governor criticizes Herschel Walker following scandal
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said last week that the embattled Senate candidate Herschel Walker "has not yet earned my vote," per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Driving the news: "Walker won his Senate primary not because of his political chops or policy proposals," Duncan wrote in an editorial published on CNN last week.
KTLA.com
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process.
Trump’s Arizona slate risks turning off independent-minded voters in key Senate and governor’s races
Phoenix, Arizona CNN — Megan Lindsay, a 48-year-old teacher, had a recurring thought as she surveyed the Donald Trump-backed candidates in Arizona’s Senate and governor’s races: she is a voter who no longer feels at home in either party. It was a common refrain in interviews with...
Georgia election probe seeks Flynn, Gingrich testimony
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether or not former President Trump and others tried to interfere in the 2020 presidential election is seeking testimony from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, AP reports. Why it matters: Multiple Trump allies have been tapped as targets in...
Walker claims he learned about alleged abortion via the media
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, said in a new interview with NBC News that he did not know about an ex-girlfriend's alleged abortion until a reporter asked him about it. The big picture: Walker — who says he opposes abortion, with no exceptions for rape,...
RNC, AZ GOP sue Maricopa County over poll workers; board chair calls it 'absurd'
Arizona's Republican Party and the Republican National Committee have sued Maricopa County officials over poll worker staffing and alleged failure to produce requested records.
Republican support from this key voting group is in jeopardy. Abortion is to blame.
Democrats have struggled for years to appeal to white women without college degrees. Abortion "has given Democrats a second look" with them.
GOP Candidate Blake Masters Torched By Ex-Classmates: He's A 'Dangerous Politician'
The Republican Senate candidate “will lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path,” his former friends and teachers warned in a scathing open letter.
Stacey Abrams raises $8 million more than Brian Kemp in Georgia race
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is continuing her powerhouse fundraising. She pulled in $36.3 million between her campaign and PAC over the last three months. Why it matters: Abrams raised nearly $8 million more than her Republican opponent Gov. Brian Kemp as they head into the final weeks of their rematch election.
Home Depot denies donating over $1 million to Herschel Walker's campaign
Home Depot denied claims Friday that it has contributed funds to Herschel Walker's U.S. senate campaign. Why it matters: The Georgia senate race, which has recently been marred by controversy, is viewed by many Republicans as the key to gaining the Senate majority in the November midterm race. Details: Nathalie...
Arizona's mixed reaction to California water conservation proposal
Experts and officials in Arizona had mixed reactions to a conservation proposal by water agencies in California.Driving the news: In a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the agencies proposed a reduction of 400,000 acre-feet per year through 2026. The agencies want to be compensated for the voluntary conservation. Context: The Colorado River basin is in the midst of a 22-year megadrought, the worst the region has seen in about 1,200 years. The Bureau of Reclamation wants the lower basin states — Arizona, California and Nevada — to conserve an additional 2 million to 4 million acre-feet per...
