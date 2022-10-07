ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 3

Trump is a joke
2d ago

Funny, I thought this was a sham run by the FBI! That's what all of the MAGAts have said. Yet, this guy confessed, turned in some of his CO-conspirators and Apologized to Whitmer. Why would he do that if the FBI actually did this!? 😆

Reply
5
Related
CBS Detroit

Man sentenced to prison in Whitmer kidnapping plot

(AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison.Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.Franks "made the right decision and came clean. That's encouraging," U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.Franks was among six anti-government extremists who were charged in federal court with conspiracy and other crimes. Investigators said the group's goal was...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Active shooter training among measures to protect election workers

Some election offices across the country are bolstering their security efforts in anticipation of the midterm elections. Why it matters: From security guards to bulletproof glass at election offices, the enhanced measures come in response to the increase in threats to election workers during and in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Arizona Mirror

Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims

A 64-year-old Iowa man has been arrested for threatening to lynch Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and an employee of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for not investigating claims of fictitious voter fraud.  “When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of […] The post Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Waterford Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Axios

Judge rules Jan. 6 panel can see Arizona GOP chair's phone records

A federal judge in Phoenix has opened the door for the Jan. 6 select committee to receive the phone records of Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward. Why it matters: The judge rejected Ward's claims that her First Amendment rights would be challenged if investigators uncovered who she spoke with when trying to challenge the 2020 presidential election results.
ARIZONA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Ohio 6-week abortion ban indefinitely blocked as suit continues

An Ohio court granted a preliminary injunction Friday against the state's six-week abortion ban. Driving the news: Abortion will remain legal up to 22 weeks of pregnancy in the state while litigation continues. The six-week ban in Ohio had been enacted after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, but...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Axios

Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order

An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents. Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban, which includes a 15-week ban.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

GOP Georgia Lt. Governor criticizes Herschel Walker following scandal

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said last week that the embattled Senate candidate Herschel Walker "has not yet earned my vote," per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Driving the news: "Walker won his Senate primary not because of his political chops or policy proposals," Duncan wrote in an editorial published on CNN last week.
GEORGIA STATE
KTLA.com

What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Michigan#Fbi#Kidnap#Governor Of Michigan#Department Of Justice#Doj#The U S Constitution
Axios

Georgia election probe seeks Flynn, Gingrich testimony

The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether or not former President Trump and others tried to interfere in the 2020 presidential election is seeking testimony from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, AP reports. Why it matters: Multiple Trump allies have been tapped as targets in...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Walker claims he learned about alleged abortion via the media

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, said in a new interview with NBC News that he did not know about an ex-girlfriend's alleged abortion until a reporter asked him about it. The big picture: Walker — who says he opposes abortion, with no exceptions for rape,...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Axios

Stacey Abrams raises $8 million more than Brian Kemp in Georgia race

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is continuing her powerhouse fundraising. She pulled in $36.3 million between her campaign and PAC over the last three months. Why it matters: Abrams raised nearly $8 million more than her Republican opponent Gov. Brian Kemp as they head into the final weeks of their rematch election.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Arizona's mixed reaction to California water conservation proposal

Experts and officials in Arizona had mixed reactions to a conservation proposal by water agencies in California.Driving the news: In a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the agencies proposed a reduction of 400,000 acre-feet per year through 2026. The agencies want to be compensated for the voluntary conservation. Context: The Colorado River basin is in the midst of a 22-year megadrought, the worst the region has seen in about 1,200 years. The Bureau of Reclamation wants the lower basin states — Arizona, California and Nevada — to conserve an additional 2 million to 4 million acre-feet per...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
52K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy