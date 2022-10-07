ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlain, NY

The Independent

Man faces federal charges after smuggling three pythons in his pants across US-Canada border

A New York man who attempted to bring three “injurious” pythons in his pants while crossing the US-Canada border is now facing smuggling charges.Calvin Bautista, 36, was arraigned on Tuesday for a 18 July 2018 incident where he allegedly smuggled three Burmese pythons inside the legs of his pants, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York. He’d been making his way south into New York.The Burmese pythons, which are a species that has been banned in the US from import and sale because of the threat they pose to local wildlife, were reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mexico seeks extradition of El Chapo’s godson in connection with journalist’s murder

Mexico has urged the US Department of Justice to extradite the alleged mastermind of the assassination of award-winning journalist Javier Valdez-Cárdenas after it was reported that he could be released from an American prison.Dámaso Lopez-Serrano, 34, who is El Chapo’s godson and better known as El Mini Lic, surrendered to the US authorities in August 2017 amid the family’s war with El Chapo’s sons. He pleaded guilty in January 2018 to drug conspiracy charges.In a court hearing on Friday, US District Judge Dana Sabraw sentenced him to a prison time of little more than five years, a term equal to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight

The former military spy who allegedly helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was said to have been spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was claimed to be a conduit for the Florida governor.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

New York’s Sneaky New Tactic to Stifle Greg Abbott’s Migrant Bus Stunts

New York City deployed a new tactic Friday morning in an effort to counter Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s increasing flow of migrant buses: drowning the bus companies and their drivers in traffic violations.Two more buses arrived at the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal just after 6 a.m. Friday, adding to the more than 17,000 migrants Abbott has bused to New York in a sick political stunt.This time, however, a half-dozen uniformed members of the NYPD Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit were waiting.The first bus to arrive was a blue Volvo bearing Mexican “Autotransporte Federal Turismo” license plates, owned and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
