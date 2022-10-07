Read full article on original website
Man faces federal charges after smuggling three pythons in his pants across US-Canada border
A New York man who attempted to bring three “injurious” pythons in his pants while crossing the US-Canada border is now facing smuggling charges.Calvin Bautista, 36, was arraigned on Tuesday for a 18 July 2018 incident where he allegedly smuggled three Burmese pythons inside the legs of his pants, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York. He’d been making his way south into New York.The Burmese pythons, which are a species that has been banned in the US from import and sale because of the threat they pose to local wildlife, were reportedly...
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years
A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
Texas farmer near border says migrants 'bull-rushed' his property, broke into elderly grandparents' house
A Texas farmer who owns a 150-acre ranch along the U.S.-Mexico border recently shared footage of migrants running onto his property and barricading themselves inside the home where his grandparents live. The farmer, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital his family has owned the property for upwards...
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
California Border Protection agents arrest US citizen for allegedly driving 'cloned' Border Patrol SUV
Border Protection agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly driving an SUV that was made to look like a Border Patrol vehicle.
Border Patrol seize 450 pounds of meth from abandoned Hummer near Canadian border
Border Patrol agents seized 450 pounds of meth worth $1.7 million in an abandoned vehicle in northwestern Washington. The drugs were found in duffel bags in a Hummer H3 in the Blaine Sector, which sits about 30 miles south of Vancouver, Canada. It's unclear how agents knew to target the...
Drug Smuggler Transporting 114 Pounds Of Fentanyl Slips Away From DEA
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has lost track of a captured drug mule after failing to properly surveil him while he worked as an informant, according to NBC News. David Maldonado was arrested in June for transporting 114 pounds of fentanyl in Colorado and later
Mexico seeks extradition of El Chapo’s godson in connection with journalist’s murder
Mexico has urged the US Department of Justice to extradite the alleged mastermind of the assassination of award-winning journalist Javier Valdez-Cárdenas after it was reported that he could be released from an American prison.Dámaso Lopez-Serrano, 34, who is El Chapo’s godson and better known as El Mini Lic, surrendered to the US authorities in August 2017 amid the family’s war with El Chapo’s sons. He pleaded guilty in January 2018 to drug conspiracy charges.In a court hearing on Friday, US District Judge Dana Sabraw sentenced him to a prison time of little more than five years, a term equal to...
2 men charged with killing migrants in West Texas
A former Texas prison warden and his brother have been arrested and face manslaughter charges for fatally shooting an unnamed male migrant in the head. They allegedly also shot an unnamed female migrant in the stomach. She was alive as of Thursday.
PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight
The former military spy who allegedly helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was said to have been spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was claimed to be a conduit for the Florida governor.
Georgia man pleads guilty after meth-soaked rug intercepted at Atlanta airport
A Southwest Georgia man could face up to life in prison after a religious gift that was actually a meth-soaked rug addressed to him was intercepted at the Atlanta airport last year.
Arizona Border Patrol agents discover 9 illegal immigrants hiding inside cattle trailer
U.S. Border Patrol Agents on Saturday discovered nine illegal immigrants hiding beneath a false floor inside a cattle trailer near the Arizona-Mexico border.
Why Did An Alleged Florida Thief Bury Two Stolen Race Cars?
This is the crazy saga of the owner of two races cars that got buried finding the alleged thief. The post Why Did An Alleged Florida Thief Bury Two Stolen Race Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
‘Suspicion & Confusion:’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands in HV, New York
Officials want to know what is going on after a plane full of "allegedly illegal (teen) immigrants" landed in the Hudson Valley. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed he got a call Friday night that a bus of "allegedly illegal immigrants" landed at the Orange County Airport. Plane Full of...
Florida police unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced a drug bust they say contained enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults. "JSO Narcotics Unit seized 3 kilos of fentanyl, 1.26 kilos of cocaine & over 6,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl; enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 MILLION adults," the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Monday.
Bandits are losing interest in robbing banks, as some crimes no longer pay
The number of bank robberies is the lowest it’s been in half a century. Why?
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
A family is demanding answers in the death of a migrant who authorities say was shot to death in rural west Texas by a man who was formerly a warden of a detention facility accused of abuse and his brother
New York’s Sneaky New Tactic to Stifle Greg Abbott’s Migrant Bus Stunts
New York City deployed a new tactic Friday morning in an effort to counter Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s increasing flow of migrant buses: drowning the bus companies and their drivers in traffic violations.Two more buses arrived at the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal just after 6 a.m. Friday, adding to the more than 17,000 migrants Abbott has bused to New York in a sick political stunt.This time, however, a half-dozen uniformed members of the NYPD Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit were waiting.The first bus to arrive was a blue Volvo bearing Mexican “Autotransporte Federal Turismo” license plates, owned and...
