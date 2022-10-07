Cross country: Lake Mills boys win Fox Lake Invite, girls place second

FOX LAKE—The Lake Mills boys took first place while the girls finished second at the Fox Lake Golf Club Cross Country Invitational hosted by Randolph-Cambria-Friesland on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Junior James Hafenstein placed sixth in 18 minutes, 42 seconds to lead the L-Cat boys. Sophomores Braxton Walter (eighth, 18:54), and Max Kressner (tenth, 19:07), freshman Jack Vogel (14th, 19:28) and sophomore Saul Lopez (16th, 19:32) also scored for Lake Mills.

“The boys finished in first place,” Lake Mills cross country coach Michael Roherty said. “They outpaced a solid Omro team and a talented Wayland Academy team by three points. It took a total team effort for us to win tonight.

“We had seven runners in the top 18, which caused us to displace some of the other teams runners, which led to our victory. James Hafenstein led the pack with a sixth place finish. Braxton Walter finished eighth, Max Kressner came up big to finish tenth, Jack Vogel finished 14th and Saul Lopez finished out the scorers in 16th place.”

The girls team finished in second place as a team to the top rated Lourdes Academy team, which just missed a perfect score with a winning total of 16 points. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse lead the pack with a fitth place finish in 21:45 to break up the Knights’ bid for a perfect score.

Freshman Asha Herald (ninth, 22:52), junior Jenna Hosey (11th, 23:05), senior Madison Hahn (12th, 23:11) and junior Ava Vesperman (16th, 24:36) also scored for the L-Cats.

“I am very proud of both of these teams,” Roherty said. “They have been working hard all season, and have steadily improved. The team appears to be peaking at the right time, and we are in a great place moving forward to the conference and sectional meets.”

Lake Mills races at the Capitol Conference meet hosted by Wisconsin Heights on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Team scores—boys: Lake Mills 54, Omro 57, Wayland 57, Rio/Fall River 75, Johnson Creek 130

Team scores—girls: Lourdes 16, Lake Mills 53, Omro 71, Rio/Fall River 114, Johnson Creek 116