Lake Mills, WI

Boys soccer: Benipal's hat trick propels Wisconsin Dells past Lake Mills

Lake Mills Leader
 3 days ago

WISCONSIN DELLS -- Manroop Benipal netted a hat trick as host Wisconsin Dells topped the Lake Mills boys soccer team 5-2 in a Capitol Conference game on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Lake Mills' Miguel Ortega scored in the 13th minute to make it 1-all. After Benipal netted a goal in the 23rd, John Bade equalized for the L-Cats (4-8-5, 1-4-2 in conference) in the 31st.

The Division 3 seventh-ranked Chiefs (12-1-0, 7-1-0) took the lead for good in the 33rd on a score by Benipal, who capped his hat trick with a goal in the 67th.

Lake Mills goalie Curtis Galstad stopped 16 shots.

"Our play was 10 times better than Tuesday versus Wisconsin Heights," Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. "We stayed with them in the first half scoring very good goals. The second half was a different story though. They dominated us with their skill. Wisconsin Dells will have a very good run this year in the postseason."

WISCONSIN DELLS 5, LAKE MILLS 2

Lake Mills 2 0 -- 2

Wisconsin Dells 3 2 -- 5

First half: WD -- Bautista, 9:43; LM -- Ortega, 12:20; WD -- Benipal (Rivas), 22:37; LM -- Bade, 30:40; WD -- Benipal, 32:58.

Second half: WD -- Benipal, 66:20; Perez Ruiz, 68:49.

Saves: LM (Galstad) 16, WD (Rivas) 4.

Shots on goal: LM 9, WD 21.

