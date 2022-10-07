Boys soccer: Lakeside Lutheran tops Wisconsin Heights 3-0

MAZOMANIE—Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team beat host Wisconsin Heights 3-0 in a Capitol Conference road match on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Warriors got on the board in the 13th minute when Jay Yahnke scored on Easton Wolfram’s assist. Evan Neumann doubled Lakeside’s lead in the 40th minute, assisted by Ethan Schuetz. Josh Krenke’s 60th minute goal, on an assist by Reilly Jobke, made it 3-0.

Lakeside keepers JJ Probasco (two saves) and Joah Robinson (one save) combined to keep a clean sheet.

The Warriors (9-5-3, 5-2-0 in conference) had an 11-3 edge in shots on goal and are third in the Capitol Conference standings with 12 points.

“We were able to build off our success from the Lodi game and play with the same energy and discipline that we had then,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said.

“We were able to keep a lot of pressure on Wisconsin Heights, which led to us keeping the ball on their side of the field. That was nice because it helped our defense stay fresh so they could stop any attacks that did make it through. We got quality minutes for a handful of people tonight.”