Volleyball: Lake Mills falls to Luther Prep

WATERTOWN—Luther Prep beat Lake Mills in a Capitol North volleyball match 25-10, 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday, Oct. 6 at LPS.

Bella Pitta had four kills and one block for Lake Mills (6-22, 3-5 in conference). Averi Tomlin and Maddie Sanchez each added three kills. Emily Wollin put up eight assists and served two aces while Debra Bruce added five assists. Marissa Topel had 12 digs.

Emma Bortulin had 13 kills and 14 digs for Luther Prep (21-7, 8-1 in conference). Molly Fitzsimmons put up 21 assists while Sophia Eckl added 11 assists. Sam Fisch had 12 kills and two blocks. Anna Kieselhorst served eight aces and came up with 11 digs.