ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Volleyball: Lake Mills falls to Luther Prep

Lake Mills Leader
Lake Mills Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JH0J_0iPV9GtF00

WATERTOWN—Luther Prep beat Lake Mills in a Capitol North volleyball match 25-10, 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday, Oct. 6 at LPS.

Bella Pitta had four kills and one block for Lake Mills (6-22, 3-5 in conference). Averi Tomlin and Maddie Sanchez each added three kills. Emily Wollin put up eight assists and served two aces while Debra Bruce added five assists. Marissa Topel had 12 digs.

Emma Bortulin had 13 kills and 14 digs for Luther Prep (21-7, 8-1 in conference). Molly Fitzsimmons put up 21 assists while Sophia Eckl added 11 assists. Sam Fisch had 12 kills and two blocks. Anna Kieselhorst served eight aces and came up with 11 digs.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

St. Mary’s Springs’ Bob Hyland gets 500th win

LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - Bob Hyland has been the head football coach at St. Mary’s Springs for over 50 years, and on Saturday night he earned his 500th win. The Ledgers beat Lomira 35-7, which puts them at 8-0 on the season. So it was a celebration after the game for several reasons.
LOMIRA, WI
WISN

Girl quarterback starts Pewaukee High School's homecoming game

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans packed the stands for Pewaukee High School's homecoming and senior night game. One player changed the game. Senior Ava Matz took the first snap of the game as starting quarterback. "I've always called her my girl boss, since day one," said Reva Matz, Ava Matz's...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Park with ancient history celebrates 75 anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Event organizers and community members gathered Saturday morning in celebration of Aztalan State Park’s 75 anniversary of becoming a Wisconsin State Park, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared. The celebration included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission for the public. Aztalan, the site...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Lake Mills, WI
Sports
City
Lake Mills, WI
City
Watertown, WI
Watertown, WI
Sports
dailydodge.com

Beaver Dam Woman Heading To World’s Largest Horse Retraining Competition

(Beaver Dam) A Beaver Dam woman is heading to the heart of horse country to compete in the world’s largest horse retraining competition. Haley Kenevan will be heading to Kentucky to compete in a competition sponsored by the Retired Racehorse Project called “$100,000 Thoroughbred Makeover. The RRPs mission...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Lps
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man

MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
MEQUON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
oregonobserver.com

Brooklyn firefighter killed in motorcycle accident

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Jason Lewis, a 42-year-old Brooklyn resident, as the person killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday, Oct. 2. Lewis was pronounced deceased at a local hospital shortly after the accident, with the cause of death listed as injuries sustained from the crash.
BROOKLYN, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported. According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7:20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep with...
JANESVILLE, WI
UPMATTERS

Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGAU

3 people dead after car falls off bridge in Wisconsin; allegedly involved in police chase

MILWAUKEE — Three people have died after a car fell off a bridge after an apparent chase with law enforcement in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Thursday evening. According to WDJT, the Milwaukee Police Department said some of their officers were involved in a suspected drug dealing and reckless driving incident Thursday evening. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the car fled the area, leading officers on a chase.
MILWAUKEE, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/9/22 Waupun Fire Department Responds To House Fire

No one was hurt during a house fire at 11455W Longview Road Saturday morning. Waupun Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa says everyone was able to get out of the home, but a cat was unaccounted for. When firefighters arrived smoke and flames were visible on the second floor of the home and extending up through the roof. Fire crews initiated an interior fire attack and quickly knocked down the fire before it extended into other parts of the home. Craig and Julie Bronkhurst own the property. The home sustained significant damage. The fire investigation is continuing but DeMaa says the fire appears to have originated from a brick pizza oven on the first floor. Fourteen fire departments responded to the blaze. The time of the fire call was 8:25 am.
WAUPUN, WI
Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills, WI
67
Followers
316
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Lake Mills Leader has been serving the Lake Mills community and surrounding communities since 1878. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.lakemillsleader.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/lake_mills_leader/

Comments / 0

Community Policy