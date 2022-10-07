Read full article on original website
Werewolf By Night Ending Explained
Marvel's Werewolf By Night is now streaming on Disney+, offering the first full-fledged horror story that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has told. In the official Werewolf By Night review on the ComicBook Nation show, it was discussed how Marvel Studio took a short-story format approach for its first "Special Presentation" feature, dropping us into a major occult event (the death of Ulysses Bloodstone and passing of his power source, the Bloodstone) with little exposition to set the scene. Even so, Werewolf By Night manages to infer a great deal about what's happened in the Marvel Horror Cinematic Universe – and what's about to happen, after the events of Werewolf By Night.
Marvel's Werewolf By Night Characters Appear at Avengers Campus in Disneyland
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone into some fascinating territory, allowing each singular story to stand on its own while still teasing some epic things on the horizon. The latest entry in the franchise is Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive special that helped tell the stories of some pretty compelling Marvel Comics characters. While Werewolf by Night only just made its debut on Disney+ on Friday, its main characters are already making a stamp on the Marvel world — including appearing at Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed park at California's Disneyland theme park. In social media posts from park attendees on Friday, it was revealed that both Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone have already been immortalized at Avengers Campus.
She-Hulk Ties Up a Major Captain America: Civil War Storyline in Episode 8
She-Hulk Episode 8 was, in large part, focused on Jen Walters/She-Hulk's meeting with Matt Murdock/Daredevil - and a little bit focused on the obscure Marvel Comics Daredevil villain known as Leap-Frog. However, in the midst of all that Daredevil mania, there was one little aside that was actually crucially important, as She-Hulk marked the official (and unceremonious) ending to a major Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline that start all the way back in Captain America: Civil War six years ago!
Surprising House of the Dragon Character Returns With a Major Twist
The world of HBO's House of the Dragon is about to change in some significant ways after the events of the eighth episode of the series. The final scene of "The Lord of the Tides" will obviously be the most talked-about moment of the episode going forward, but House of the Dragon delivered more than one major surprise as Sunday's edition came to an end. A major character from the show's early episodes made a shocking return to the series, setting up an important story in the future.
Oscar Isaac Teases Moon Knight's Return in the MCU
Outside its animated efforts, Marvel Studios has yet to hand out many second-season orders. To date, Loki is the lone live-action series from the outfit to get a confirmed sophomore outing, which is now well into principal photography. Despite a viral TikTok video earlier this year starring Oscar Isaac and Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab that fueled renewal speculation, the fan-favorite series has yet to be confirmed for a second season.
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team
Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals Shocking Character Returns and a Mysterious New Villain
During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ released a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, premiering Thursday, February 16th exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The 10-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays. The trailer revealed Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) in the recurring role of Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike with an apparent vendetta against Jean-Luc Picard and his crew from the U.S.S. Enterprise. Also joining the cast are Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) in recurring roles. Sharpe Chestnut plays Ensign Sidney La Forge, Geordi La Forge's eldest daughter and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Burton plays Geordi's youngest daughter, Ensign Alandra La Forge, who works with her dad.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
Spy x Family Unveils The Forger Family's Dark Future
Spy x Family is getting ready to add a new member to its nuclear family, with Bond Forger just so happening to be a dog that can see into the future. With Loid, Yor, and Anya all harboring unique pasts and abilities that they are keeping close to their chest, the latest installment has arrived via the anime adaptation and hints at a dark future for the popular anime clan. Luckily, Anya and Bond are on the case, fighting against some ruthless revolutionaries.
The Rings of Power: Who Is Sauron? All Suspects Ranked
There's just one episode left in season one of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the elusive villain Sauron is STILL not officially on the table as a character. Hinted at since the opening minutes of the series, the hunt for the character has largely been a huge part of the first season's storyline, and we could very well be headed for a season finale reveal. Knowing there's just one episode left in the show however our investigation into who the real Sauron is has taken a major turn after the latest episode. Check out our list of suspects for the big bad below. Spoilers for all six episodes follow!
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne
Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
Blade's Daughter to Star in Upcoming Marvel Series
Blade's daughter is about headline her own Marvel series. Announced today at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, from writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, follows Brielle Brooks, daughter of Eric Brooks, a.k.a. Blade. Marvel Comics introduced Brielle Brooks into the Marvel Universe earlier this year in the pages of Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men. Now, it's time for Brielle to discover her parentage and enter an entirely new world on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. You can see the cover of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade#1 below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
Rick and Morty Take on Dinosaurs in Season 6's Newest Episode
Rick and Morty has officially crossed the halfway point of the sixth season, and this means that it's time to see how the second half of the new episode shake out. The sixth season opened with a big premiere that offered up some huge new changes to the series' status quo and teased new lore for the future, but the episodes since have been exploring more episodic adventures highlighting new aspects of the Smith Family. So each new episode has been fun to see as it's been hard to guess exactly what's going to happen in any particular week.
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced
Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
Werewolf by Night: Comic Creators (and the World) Celebrate Man-Thing's MCU Debut
At long last, Man-Thing has officially arrived within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Throughout the 14 years the franchise has existed, the iconic Marvel monster has been teased a few times, finally making his debut during the events of Marvel's Werewolf by Night, the studio's first-ever holiday special. Not only are...
