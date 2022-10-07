IGHSAU WEEK 7 VOLLEYBALL POLL
Class 1A
1. Springville
2. North Tama
3. Burlington Notre Dame
4. Gehlen Catholic
5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
6. Newell-Fonda
7. Ankeny Christian
8. Don Bosco
9. Sidney
10. Holy Trinity Catholic
11. North Cedar
12. AGWSR 12-20
13. Dunkerton 16-11
14. New London 18-9
15. Stanton 25-6
Class 2A
1. Dike-New Hartford
2. Western Christian
3. Wapsie Valley
4. Denver
5. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
6. Lisbon
7. Hinton
8. Missouri Valley
9. Sumner-Fredericksburg
10. Grundy Center
11. West Burlington
12. Wilton
13. Kuemper Catholic
14. Beckman Catholic
15. Treynor
Class 3A
1. Des Moines Christian
2. Davenport Assumption
3. Mount Vernon
4. Sioux Center
5. Union
6. West Liberty
7. Unity Christian
8. Osage
9. Solon
10. Nevada
11. Mid-Prairie
12. Dubuque Wahlert
13. Center Point-Urbana
14. Monticello
15. Vinton-Shellsburg
Class 4A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
2. North Scott
3. Marion
4. Western Dubuque
5. Indianola
6. West Delaware
7. North Polk
8. Norwalk
9. Bondurant-Farrar
10. Clear Creek-Amana
11. Lewis Central
12. ADM
13. Knoxville
14. Charles City
15. Bishop Heelan
Class 5A
1. Iowa City Liberty
2. Ankeny
3. Pleasant Valley
4. Dowling Catholic
5. Ankeny Centennial
6. Cedar Falls
7. Waukee Northwest
8. Johnston
9. Valley
10. Urbandale
11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
12. Sioux City East
13. Sioux City North
14. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
15. Dubuque Senior
