Paul Klee: Sorry, America, for a Broncos team that should be flexed out of prime-time TV

By Paul Klee
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands at midfield after a failed 4th down attempt in overtime to lose 12-9 to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

DENVER — Sorry, America.

The NFL is supposed to be an escape. The Broncos on prime time are not an escape.

They’re a sentencing.

Russell Wilson is bad. Nathaniel Hackett is worse. Courtland Sutton is mad, slamming his mouthpiece into the Empower Field at Mile High turf as regulation time turned to overtime.

The Broncos lost 12-9 in OT to the very bad, going nowhere, coach-on-the-hot-seat Indianapolis Colts Thursday night. The Colts will have a top-10 draft pick. So might the Broncos.

Hackett should be a one-and-done. Russ looks done. With a massive (in this game) three-point lead, the coach had the quarterback throwing the ball into the end zone with 2:13 left in regulation. Russ did the only thing he couldn’t do and threw a pick. The Colts seized the day.

“I let the team down tonight,” Russ said after.

Thank goodness the Avs start next week. This is a hockey town with a football problem, anyway.

A whole bunch of the 71,000 folks in attendance left the building at the start of overtime. That might be a Mile High first. Thursday night was a worse loss than anything Vance Joseph or Vic Fangio experienced here. Neither of them were coaching with a $245 million quarterback.

“I know Russell feels bad about that game, but it’s not just on him,” Hackett said after.

In case you dozed off, here was the Broncos: punt, field goal, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt.... zzzzz. Wilson had a chance to win it in OT but didn’t see a wide-open KJ Hamler in the end zone, causing Hackett to note: “We had a couple people that would have been there (open).”

The final possession was a Broncos turnover-on-downs. Of course it was.

This was Denver’s third game on Thursday night, Sunday night or Monday night — the most in the NFL — a coveted spotlight that cost Amazon Prime $13 billion over 11 years.

The Broncos scored 16, 11 and 9 points.

Sorry, America. The Broncos have two more prime-time games. The NFL should give them to the Lions, who have none and lead the NFL in scoring. The Lions are way more fun than the Broncos. The Broncos have a game for radio.

Sorry, but the Broncos’ next game is on Monday Night Football — Oct. 17 vs. the Chargers.

“I think we all know the offense has to be better,” Hackett said.

Bless his heart. He means well. But this brand of football isn’t sitting well. The weekly boos filled Empower Field at Mile High early in the second quarter — and the Broncos were leading! The fed-up locals booed again in the third, when Broncos MVP Corliss Waitman punted again. They booed again in the third quarter, three different times, and again in the fourth.

Hackett should have apologized for the third time this season, and it’s only Week 5. I can’t get over it: All the Broncos needed was a field goal, or not a turnover, and Hackett had Wilson throwing with 2:13 left. Nobody needed overtime in this one, not with beer sales cut off.

And this was Broncos-Colts, man. Remember old Broncos-Colts games? They were must-see TV. Over the most recent 10 matchups, the winning team averaged 35 points. It took these Broncos three games to score 35 points. Now the Broncos and Colts are two wheezing horses.

Good thing Amazon Prime doesn’t carry the "ManningCast." Peyton might have cried on live TV.

The highlight — and I mean the highlight, not a highlight — came on a 51-yard pass from Wilson to Sutton. All 71,000 folks screamed like they couldn’t believe what they just saw! Probably because they couldn't believe what they just saw.

If Teddy Bridgewater or Joe Flacco snuck into a No. 3 jersey and didn't tell anyone, would the offense look any different than it does now?

The Broncos and Colts entered the game tied for the fewest touchdowns in the NFL. They still are.

Did you notice how Mile High was half-empty to start the second half? There’s no rush to get back to your seat. Over five third quarters, the Broncos offense has barely outscored the defense, 3-2.

The Broncos defense played hard, had six sacks, and I can’t imagine how a man’s body must feel after playing two NFL games in five days. Like two car accidents, probably. Ouch.

But the Broncos brain trust opened itself up to jokes when it talked a big game before doing anything: “We’re just going to tear it up. It’s that simple,” Hackett told a Nuggets crowd in the spring. Same for the game film from Hackett’s first (only?) season. Tear it up. It’s that simple.

Brandon McManus kicked three field goals. He’s on pace to make 37 field goals, a career record.

That’s not a good thing, by the way.

Couple hours before the Thursday night game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was talking to reporters about the parity throughout the NFL: “I think there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch. I’ve watched a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That’s what I see.”

This isn't parity. This is poopy. Come to think of it, I don’t feel bad for America having to watch this. Us Coloradans have done it for seven years. Now it’s everyone else’s turn. Let’s ride.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone declares Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray doubtful vs. Suns, seeks better defensive effort

DENVER – Those hoping to see Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray back on the court together might have to wait until the regular season. Nuggets coach Michael Malone considers both players doubtful for Monday's third preseason game against the Suns at Ball Arena. Jokic and Murray only played two stints together in the preseason opener. Jokic finished the game with a wrap around his right wrist, while Murray appeared to tweak a hamstring Friday in Chicago. Jokic participated in more of Sunday's practice though neither...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

