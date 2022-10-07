ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Roasted After Horrible Offensive Performance

Ben Simmons is struggling in Brooklyn. Ben Simmons was supposed to be a huge pick-up for the Brooklyn Nets. After all, he is one of the best defensive players in the league, and when he’s playing confidently, he can do big numbers on offense. After taking some time off to get his head right, Simmons is back on the floor in the preseason, and so far, he has been bad.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers, Rob Pelinka reportedly agree to extension through 2026

The Los Angeles Lakers and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka have reportedly agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season, according to multiple reports. This is the second extension of Pelinka’s time in Los Angeles with this one reportedly having been agreed upon over the summer. Pelinka...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Anthony Davis continues strong preseason in win over Warriors

After missing a pair of games last week, Anthony Davis returned to the lineup on Sunday and looked dominant for the Lakers. The big man tallied 28 points, knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, hit all eight of free throws and did it all in 21 minutes. On this week’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Preview: A sneak peak at L.A.’s opener

The Los Angeles Lakers will be in San Francisco on Sunday to take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors for their fourth of six preseason games. The Warriors, who have found themselves in the headlines over the past two days, will play without Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon and Draymond Green on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kemba Walker Makes A Heartfelt Statement, Says He Just Wants To Play Basketball Again: "Nobody's Reached Out To Me"

The NBA, like any other professional sport, lives by one simple rule, 'What have you done for me lately?' Players can have enjoyed storied careers, given their best to perform day in and day out for their teams and the fans, but once they are no longer at that level, people stop caring. What's happened to Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the past year is an example of how past achievements just don't matter, but Kemba Walker is dealing with some much more real consequences.
NBA

