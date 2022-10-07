ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

3 in serious condition after truck rolls over in Kapolei

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDF3P_0iPV7X9I00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision on Thursday, Oct. 6. in Kapolei.

Kamaaha Loop and Kamaaha Avenue intersection is closed due to the accident.

Emergency Medical Services reported that they responded to a single truck rollover.

EMS said the truck lost control and rolled over landing on its side.

Three patients were extricated and treated on scene.

Patient one and two, a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old man are both in serious condition and were transferred to the trauma hospital.

The third patient, a 25-year-old female is also in serious condition and was transported to a local area hospital.

HPD, EMS and Honolulu Fire Department reported to the scene.

