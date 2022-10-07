I Committed: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Pitcher/Duo Gracie Maloney… “(They) Made Me Feel Like I Was Home”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
extrainningsoftball.com
Texas State Infielder and Florida Native Helming Donation Drive for Hurricane Relief
Texas State infielder Claire Ginder is a native of Tampa, Florida. While her home avoided the worst damage and effects of the recent Hurricane Ian, her home state as a whole was not so lucky. After the hurricane hit, Ginder was over 1,000 miles away, at school in San Marcos....
247Sports
Oklahoma, Brent Venables trashed as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12, media says
Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
Texas city home to the country’s best pizza restaurant, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pizza, a big pie with sauce, it’s got the cheese (it’s got the cheese) we can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. Now, you may be confused about what’s happening, really quick, go back and re-read that first sentence in sing-song form.
Sporting News
Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win
Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek
After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
Burnt Orange Nation
Recruits react on Twitter to Texas’ 49-0 beat down of Oklahoma
The Longhorns put on quite a show today in the Cotton Bowl against archrival Oklahoma and it is safe to say that the has the recruiting world buzzing. Texas took down Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas this afternoon, which was the first shut out in the Red River Rivalry since 2004 when the Sooners blanked Texas 12-0. This was the first time the Sooners had been shut out in the game since 1965 and it was also the worst shutout loss in Oklahoma history. On top of that, today’s performance by the Longhorns snapped Oklahoma’s streak of 167 straight games with a touchdown.
247Sports
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU
Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
Dallas sports bar among 2022’s best sports bar in America report says
The fall season will see sports bars across the country filled to the brim as football is taking the eyes and ears of sports fans away from anything else going on in their lives.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Duncanville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
One East Texas Town Is Among The Top 10 Most Dangerous Texas Cities in ’22
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. I know I'm proud to call Tyler, TX home. Of course the Lone Star State has the numbers to back up its well placed sense of pride. It's the second-largest state in the...
Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth appear to be easing -- but at least one analysis warns that another spike could be looming
DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. Rental rates in the Dallas-Fort Worth apartment market are slowing their roll after hurtling higher during the pandemic -- but at least one forecast calls for more double-digit percentage increases in the year ahead.
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Longtime Dallas restaurant III Forks finds home in Frisco
The filet mignon comes in two sizes, a 6 oz. ($51) and an 8 oz. ($54), with an optional Parmesan crust for $9. The filet is served with whipped potatoes, sugar snap peas, off-the-cob cream corn, ripe tomatoes and spring onions. (Courtesy III Forks) Chris Vogeli, executive chef of III...
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
Texas Woman Shot To Death Reportedly Over Beating Man in Basketball
Authorities in Dallas, Texas are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman after she was allegedly killed over a dispute from a pickup basketball game. Police say Asia Womack was killed Monday, Oct. 3, after playing basketball that evening at a nearby park up the street from her home.
McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news
The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
travelawaits.com
10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas
The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
