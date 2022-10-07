Read full article on original website
deseret.com
Mike Pence has endorsed this candidate in heated Utah race for U.S. Senate
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered a speech in Utah last week, endorsed Sen. Mike Lee in his bid for reelection Tuesday. With the nation in crisis in so many ways, the Senate needs strong, principled conservative leadership, Pence said. “My hope and my prayer is that when we...
Utah GOP Rep. John Curtis on abortion: ‘I wish women could make this decision’
Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) said on Thursday that he wishes “women could make this decision” while discussing abortion laws in the state. “I wish, as a man, I didn’t have to make this decision,” Curtis said at a debate on Thursday night. “I wish women could make this decision.”
deseret.com
Opinion: Republicans need to regain the House and the Senate — so I’m endorsing Mike Lee
Shortly after the November 2020 election, Sen. Mike Lee and I joined forces and raised support for GOP candidates in the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Too many Republican voters stayed home that day, and our candidates lost. It was a devastating outcome that tipped control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats. Under Democratic leadership, the Senate has passed a series of expensive, ultra-progressive economic priorities that have contributed to inflation and workforce shortages, deepened our national debt and set us up for sustained GDP decline.
Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters debate in Arizona
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Republican candidate Blake Masters offered viewers on Thursday night perhaps the only opportunity this fall to see both candidates side-by-side as they squared off in a televised debate hosted by Arizona PBS. Kelly emphasized his ability to work across the aisle with Republicans while also...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban
Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
"Terrible timing, terrible tactics": Fox News host scolds Graham for hurting GOP with abortion bill
Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for the "terrible timing" of his federal abortion ban bill on Tuesday. If passed, the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act would federally ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, extending abortion restrictions to blue states. Unveiled less...
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion
Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
Satanic Temple challenges abortion bans in Idaho and Indiana
The Satanic Temple filed lawsuits in federal court challenging abortion bans in Indiana and Idaho, arguing that the laws violate their members' rights.
Some Arizona Republicans gather with Hobbs ahead of Trump rally for Lake
Ahead of former President Trump’s Arizona rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Sunday, a group of Republicans appeared with Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs on Sunday to pull support across party lines. “There is a rally in Mesa, Ariz., today, featuring some well-known out-of-town guests. I am not...
Trump to hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona, Nevada
Former President Trump will hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona and Nevada next week, the latest sign that he’s ramping up his political activity ahead of the November midterms. Trump is set to appear in Minden, Nev., to campaign for GOP Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo...
Idaho Senate candidates debate federal government’s role in health care, social issues
Candidates in the race for one of Idaho’s Senate seats in the United States Congress covered a wide range of issues at a debate held Monday night, with an emphasis on inflation, national debt and abortion. U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is seeking his fourth term in the U.S....
Walker’s Christian fans unfazed by abortion revelations
ATLANTA — Pastor Anthony George didn’t set out to be a defender of Herschel Walker. But as the prominent Baptist minister welcomed Walker into his church this week for a scheduled prayer event with faith leaders, George found himself making the Christian case for supporting a candidate whose Senate campaign has been marred by personal scandal.
POLITICO
The federal abortion ban bill is here — and it has some Republicans stunned
THE 15-WEEK FEDERAL BAN BILL — Senate Republicans introduced a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, POLITICO’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports. The bill, championed by Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), includes exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger. The bill...
Westword
Amy Schumer Praises Colorado Abortion Access in New Skit
Amy Schumer is wearing an outfit that would make Michael Bennet proud in a new skit titled "Colorado," which she released to promote the fifth season of her show, Inside Amy Schumer, which starts up October 20. The mock tourism ad also sees Schumer, an avid abortion-rights advocate, praise Colorado's abortion laws.
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers weigh in on Biden marijuana pardons
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he would pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. No sooner had the announcement been made than some Arkansas lawmakers weighed in on the issue. In a news release shared on social media, Governor...
These Florida Republicans requested Hurricane Ian funding after opposing disaster relief
A handful of Florida lawmakers requested emergency funding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian but opposed legislation last month that included billions of dollars in disaster relief. Twelve House lawmakers from Florida penned a letter to Reps. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Kay Granger (R-Texas), the chairwoman and ranking member, respectively,...
On the Record: Democratic Senate Candidate Catherine Cortez Masto
Editor's Note: This is one in a series of "On the Record" pieces highlighting the policy stances of candidates running for major offices in the 2022 Nevada election. Click here for additional election coverage. For more information on the policy positions of Cortez Masto’s opponent, former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, check back tomorrow.
