Utah State

deseret.com

Opinion: Republicans need to regain the House and the Senate — so I’m endorsing Mike Lee

Shortly after the November 2020 election, Sen. Mike Lee and I joined forces and raised support for GOP candidates in the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Too many Republican voters stayed home that day, and our candidates lost. It was a devastating outcome that tipped control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats. Under Democratic leadership, the Senate has passed a series of expensive, ultra-progressive economic priorities that have contributed to inflation and workforce shortages, deepened our national debt and set us up for sustained GDP decline.
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters debate in Arizona

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Republican candidate Blake Masters offered viewers on Thursday night perhaps the only opportunity this fall to see both candidates side-by-side as they squared off in a televised debate hosted by Arizona PBS. Kelly emphasized his ability to work across the aisle with Republicans while also...
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CNN

Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion

Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
The Hill

Trump to hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona, Nevada

Former President Trump will hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona and Nevada next week, the latest sign that he’s ramping up his political activity ahead of the November midterms. Trump is set to appear in Minden, Nev., to campaign for GOP Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo...
POLITICO

Walker’s Christian fans unfazed by abortion revelations

ATLANTA — Pastor Anthony George didn’t set out to be a defender of Herschel Walker. But as the prominent Baptist minister welcomed Walker into his church this week for a scheduled prayer event with faith leaders, George found himself making the Christian case for supporting a candidate whose Senate campaign has been marred by personal scandal.
Westword

Amy Schumer Praises Colorado Abortion Access in New Skit

Amy Schumer is wearing an outfit that would make Michael Bennet proud in a new skit titled "Colorado," which she released to promote the fifth season of her show, Inside Amy Schumer, which starts up October 20. The mock tourism ad also sees Schumer, an avid abortion-rights advocate, praise Colorado's abortion laws.
Kait 8

Arkansas lawmakers weigh in on Biden marijuana pardons

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he would pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. No sooner had the announcement been made than some Arkansas lawmakers weighed in on the issue. In a news release shared on social media, Governor...
