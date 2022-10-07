ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

1420 WBSM

Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?

It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Driscoll Stumps for Heroux and Statewide Dems in New Bedford Visit

On Saturday, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic nominee and frontrunner for Lieutnant Governor of Massachusetts, made a stop in New Bedford to energize fellow Democrats at a canvass kickoff at Buttonwood Park. As the volunteers were getting their campaign literature and list of addresses to go door-to-door, Driscoll expressed...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

M.O.L.I.F.E. Seeks to Improve Lives of Disabled Adults [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

The Fairhaven-based nonprofit M.O.L.I.F.E. works with intellectually and physically challenged adults to enhance their lives in areas such as career development, housing, and community inclusion. I spoke this week with M.O.L.I.F.E. founder Charles Murphy and Chief Operating Officer Ivan Brito about the organization and its 27th Annual Gala, a fundraiser...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WCVB

House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
independentri.com

SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI

Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
WARWICK, RI
1420 WBSM

New Meditative Spiral Path at New Bedford’s Haskell Gardens

Find your zen at New Bedford's Haskell Gardens where a brand new meditative spiral path has been completed. After days of clouds and rain, why not get back out in the SouthCoast sunshine for a stroll through the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens? The 6 acres of botanical bliss are free for all to explore every day from sunrise to sunset and there is now something brand new to explore as well.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
whdh.com

Fire in New Bedford leaves one person injured, 10 displaced

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a house fire in New Bedford left 10 people displaced. One person was hurt while escaping the blaze, which started on the third floor early Saturday morning before spreading to the side of the building. The cause of the fire is...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
