New Bedford Chowderfest Sees Both Repeat Winners and First-Time Champs
NEW BEDFORD — As the breeze off the water brought in the cooler autumn air and blew out the last vestiges of summer, the crowd filled the tent on New Bedford’s City Pier 3 to take part in the 17th annual New Bedford Seaport Chowderfest. The event, which...
Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?
It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
Driscoll Stumps for Heroux and Statewide Dems in New Bedford Visit
On Saturday, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic nominee and frontrunner for Lieutnant Governor of Massachusetts, made a stop in New Bedford to energize fellow Democrats at a canvass kickoff at Buttonwood Park. As the volunteers were getting their campaign literature and list of addresses to go door-to-door, Driscoll expressed...
Most New Bedford City Councilors Oppose Methadone Clinic Location
Opposition to a proposed methadone clinic at 268-270 Union Street in Downtown New Bedford appears to be mounting. Six of the 11 New Bedford City Councilors are on the record in opposition to the location, as is a member of the New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals. The ZBA has...
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
ABC6.com
Amid holiday weekend, Federal Hill business owners struggle to find staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –The Federal Hill Columbus Day Festival is an iconic tradition that Rhode Islanders know and love. While the 30th annual festival brings traction to the hill, businesses are feeling the heat and trying to keep up with minimal staff. Rick Simone, President of the Federal Hill...
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford woman starts kindness rock garden to spread positivity
(WJAR) — A New Bedford woman is hoping to spread a little kindness right in her own front yard. Social worker Erika Silva started a kindness rock garden on Cornell Street in New Bedford this past summer. She says the garden was inspired by her own mental health struggles.
M.O.L.I.F.E. Seeks to Improve Lives of Disabled Adults [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The Fairhaven-based nonprofit M.O.L.I.F.E. works with intellectually and physically challenged adults to enhance their lives in areas such as career development, housing, and community inclusion. I spoke this week with M.O.L.I.F.E. founder Charles Murphy and Chief Operating Officer Ivan Brito about the organization and its 27th Annual Gala, a fundraiser...
WCVB
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
independentri.com
SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
WPRI
Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
New Bedford Native Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Boston, Fall River Banks
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man who is a New Bedford native has been arrested by the FBI caught in the act of allegedly robbing a Boston bank – after Fall River Police helped identify the man because he allegedly robbed a bank in that city last week.
New Meditative Spiral Path at New Bedford’s Haskell Gardens
Find your zen at New Bedford's Haskell Gardens where a brand new meditative spiral path has been completed. After days of clouds and rain, why not get back out in the SouthCoast sunshine for a stroll through the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens? The 6 acres of botanical bliss are free for all to explore every day from sunrise to sunset and there is now something brand new to explore as well.
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
whdh.com
Fire in New Bedford leaves one person injured, 10 displaced
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a house fire in New Bedford left 10 people displaced. One person was hurt while escaping the blaze, which started on the third floor early Saturday morning before spreading to the side of the building. The cause of the fire is...
1420 WBSM
