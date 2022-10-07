ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"

The NBA today has changed beyond recognition from what it was about two or three decades ago. During the 1980s and the 1990s, forming a superteam was something that fans rarely saw. The closest thing to a superteam was the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s, which had Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman on the roster.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Tight End Hits IR

The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS San Francisco

Draymond Green taking leave of absence after punching fellow Warrior Jordan Poole at practice

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green held a press conference Saturday to apologize again for punching Jordan Poole at practice and announce he's taking a leave of absence after footage of the incident was leaked.Green, who did not practice with the team Thursday or Friday, expressed remorse for his actions, saying that he "failed as a leader.""I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday," Green said. "For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan."Green also announced that he will be stepping away from the team for a few...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Swimsuit Photo

The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts both deserved to lose Thursday night's game - but the Colts came out on top with a 12-9 overtime win. There wasn't much to cheer for during the game, which left the home team's cheerleading squad without much to do. However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Eden Prairie Native Back with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings conducted a flurry of roster transactions this week, and one landed an Eden Prairie native back with the team. He’s linebacker Ryan Connelly, and he actually encountered an interesting week, at least outwardly. Foremost, Connelly was activated from his injury designation that began in the summer....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

