Click2Houston.com
New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday declared a state of emergency to help handle an influx of asylum-seekers being bused into the city from Texas and other states who are estimated to have increased the number of people in the city’s shelters to a record high.
