Questionable fourth-down play costs Broncos in 12-9 overtime loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos are a mess.

On Thursday night, the Broncos snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory, falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 12-9, in an ugly overtime affair.

Powered by a big night from their defense, the Broncos seemed to have a lock on the field goal-fest but let things slip away late, ultimately falling to 2-3 on the young season.

A Chase McLaughlin 31-yard field goal with five seconds left in the fourth quarter helped the Colts force overtime. Indianapolis received the ball first in OT and put together an eight-play drive ending with a 48-yard field goal from McLaughlin to give the Colts the lead.

Denver began their overtime possession at their own 25-yard line, driving deep into Indianapolis territory in just six plays. However, facing a fourth-and-one from the Colts' five-yard line, the Broncos and head coach Nathaniel Hackett were faced with a choice. Go for the win, or kick a field goal and hope for, at best, a tie.

Hackett decided to go for it, but instead of running the ball, the Broncos ran a pass play out shotgun formation, which fell incomplete.

To make matters worse, it appeared that wide receiver K.J. Hamler broke open on the fourth-down play and would have had a clear lane to the end zone had Wilson looked his way.

After the game, Hamler told NFL Network's James Palmer, "I could have walked in."

The decision by Hackett to go for it, right or wrong, ended with arguably the worst loss of the season for the Broncos, who continue to search for a winning formula.

Denver will look to regroup, hoping to avoid a third-straight loss next Monday when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the 2-2 Chargers.