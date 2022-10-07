Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS Juniors win 26-0 in CIFL semifinals over Dwight; Seniors, Mighty Mites end season with semifinal losses
WATSEKA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Juniors won 26-0 over Dwight in the Central Illinois Football League semifinals on Saturday. Both teams were held scoreless in the game’s first 17 minutes before Ben Roesch started a run of 20 unanswered first-half points by GCMS with a 39-yard touchdown run with 2:17 left in the second quarter. With 36.7 seconds left in the second quarter, Roesch completed a pass to Mason Mueller for a 53-yard touchdown.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS football loses 60-14 to Tri-Valley
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity football team lost 60-14 to Tri-Valley on Friday. With the loss, the Falcons fell to 3-4. Aiden Sancken scored both of GCMS’s touchdowns as tallied one on a 64-yard run with 10:15 left in the second quarter and another on a 12-yard run with 5:20 remaining in the quarter.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL eighth-grade girls basketball loses 20-14 to Fisher
FISHER – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 20-14 to Fisher on Thursday. Hallee Johnson and Audrey McCoy each had four points for PBL while Emmy Bagwell had three points, Kylie Rust had two points and Mikayla Ware had one point.
channel1450.com
Owens Powers Crimsons To Fifth CS8 Win
Elijah Owens powered Jacksonville to a 43-20 win over Decatur MacArthur for the Crimsons’ fifth win this season. Jacksonville is at Rochester in Week Eight before hosting U-High in Week Nine. MacArthur (4-3) is at U-HIgh before hosting Rochester in Week Nine.
WEB EXTRA: Illinois Basketball Media Day
URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has media day at their newly renovated practice facility. Hear from men’s head coach Brad Underwood, women’s head coach Shauna Green as well as players from the men’s basketball team.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eighteen-Year-Old Danville Man Drowns at Kickapoo State Park
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has identified the 18-year-old Danville man who drowned at Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening, 10-06-2022 in Oakwood, Illinois as Anreo X. Woods. Mr. Woods’ family has been notified and an autopsy...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
October 6, 2022 – Shelby Fleming received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Fleming, of Shelbyville, has worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital since 2021. She is a licensed practical nurse in surgical nursing services at the nonprofit hospital. In the nomination form for her DAISY...
fordcountychronicle.com
Pastor Steve Jones: A Fear of Commitment
Although I can’t know for sure, I suspect that many of you have never read “Pilgrims Progress” by English Puritan pastor John Bunyan. Of all the books ever published in the English language, this one ranks second in sales behind the Bible. This 17th century classic was written over a period of years while John Bunyan was languishing in prison for the “crime” of preaching the Word of God. The book is a Christian allegory which depicts the trials and temptations of the Christian life. In the narrative, we follow the protagonist, Christian, as he initially goes from non-belief to believing in Jesus Christ for salvation. We then follow him through the joys and trials of life until his death and then on to the Celestial City. Along the way he meets a number of interesting characters which we learn—by their respective names—what they’re like and how they’ll either help or hinder Christian on his journey. Early in the first part of the book, Christian is told by Mr. Good-will that he must stay on the narrow road. Interestingly, Christian realizes how easy it would be to get confused; to stray off of the narrow road and follow the wide road—at least for a time. Mr. Good-will encourages him to go to the Interpreter’s house and he would be shown “excellent things” to help him on his journey. In the allegory, Interpreter represents ministers of the gospel and the house of Interpreter is the local Church.
WAND TV
A family honors their daughter with memorial show
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area. Illinois State University’s Wonsook Kim College of Fine Art and the School of Theatre and Dance has several performances of “Middletown” this weekend. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday...
WCIA
Score big at Champaign Jewelers Construction Sale
Champaign Jewelers is a full service jewelry store specializing in Bridal and Wedding Jewelry and Custom Jewelry Design. Our favorite thing is helping people find the perfect piece of jewelry to celebrate all of life’s special occasions… Or random happy Tuesday! We love to nerd out over amazing diamonds and gemstones and are happy to educate everyone on what they are buying and the differences between diamonds (both natural and lab grown) and gemstones. We are celebrating a big move! In January 2023, we will be relocating from our current location at 2223 S. Neil Street to a larger new store at Village at the Crossing (Windsor and Duncan).
Head-on collision kills Danville man, injures another
Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022 Dodge Charger was headed east on […]
Central Illinois Proud
New arrest related to murder of Bradley PD Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic
BRADLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation has arrested 22-year-old Xavier Harris in connection with the death of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic in 2021. On Dec. 29, 2021, Bradley Police Department officers responded to a call at the Comfort Inn on N. State...
25newsnow.com
Police and community enjoy the day together in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department and the Illinois State University Police joined forces to bring some fun to the community. The event was called Faith and Blue and it’s a national effort to strengthen the bond between communities and police. Police offered food and fun with cornhole and basketball.
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
starvedrock.media
Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant
A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
whporadio.com
Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Vermilion County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 68-year-old male from Danville, IL – Deceased (Name release pending next-of-kin notification). Unit 2 – Michael A. Palmer, 35-year-old male from Danville, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY:...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
