KSAT 12
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa's disillusioned party thought they landed on a candidate who could maybe — possibly — reverse their humbling slide in the state. After all, the retired Navy admiral...
Republicans are pouring money into Wisconsin's key 3rd District race, but Democrats still confident they'll compete for seat
WASHINGTON – Democratic congressional leaders joined state Sen. Brad Pfaff on Friday to push back on claims from Republicans that the party is abandoning their candidate in the race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore in a call with reporters before a fundraiser...
The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden
WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections. Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, citing two years of […] The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
California has a terrible labor law. The Biden administration wants to take it national
Three years ago this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) into law, essentially outlawing freelance journalism and most other independent contracting. Opponents of the bill warned the law would devastate the longstanding careers of many independent businesspeople in the Golden State. Three years later, it’s clear the critics had it right: AB5 has proven to be among the most ill-conceived state labor policies in recent memory.
New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday declared a state of emergency to help handle an influx of asylum-seekers being bused into the city from Texas and other states who are estimated to have increased the number of people in the city’s shelters to a record high.
