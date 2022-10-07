ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Roadrunner Cash” game were:

11-18-21-33-35

(eleven, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

