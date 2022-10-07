Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
07-08-31-39-40
(seven, eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
07-08-31-39-40
(seven, eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0