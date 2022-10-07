ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

07-08-31-39-40

(seven, eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

