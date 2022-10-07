ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

Related
coladaily.com

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause

The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Industry
City
West Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Business
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
coladaily.com

UofSC homecoming adds new celebration with Paint the Town Garnet & Black

The University of South Carolina is inviting Gamecocks of past, present and future to experience a new addition to the homecoming celebrations this year. Paint the Town Garnet & Black joins the list of homecoming activities, consisting of a block party and pep rally. Festivities for the new homecoming event...
COLUMBIA, SC
Radio Ink

New PD For Cumulus Columbia Stations

Ronnie Ramone is the new Program Director for Adult Contemporary radio station B106.7/WTCB-FM and Classic Hits station 98.5 WOMG-FM in Columbia, SC. He returns to Cumulus from Hall Communications stations in Lancaster/York PA. “I am excited to welcome Ronnie Ramone to our team at Cumulus Columbia,” said Tammy O’Dell, VP/MM....
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Chick-fil-A distribution center proposed in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY — Fast food giant Chick-fil-A is eyeing Lexington County for its next major distribution center. The Georgia-headquartered restaurant chain known for its mannered workers and "Original Chicken Sandwich" has opened two such distribution centers in the Southeast over the past couple of years. Lexington County is expected to be home to its third, according to a notice published by the county government.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Flowers#Plant Nutrition#Halloween Decorations#Gardening#The State Farmers Market#Plant Flower Festivals#Williams Brice Stadium
WIS-TV

Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner set for Sunday, Oct. 9

It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to see the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is a big deal — or at least, a really long one. The annual fundraising dinner spans nearly the length of the bridge’s 1,415 feet. That’s longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower at a mere 1,083 feet.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
USC Gamecock

Column: USC needs to improve its housing accommodations

The first-year experience in college is one that is memorable and should be stress-free. However, with the shortage of housing on campus this year, some first-time students are facing problems with USC's current housing accommodations. The university expected to have 6,200 first-year students on campus this year, but currently has...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Jasmine Smith receives a 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Attorney Jasmine D. Smith of Robinson Gray law firm is one of the recipients of the 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Awards. These awards honor attorneys from across the state who have achieved success in their law practice, made contributions to society and had an impact on the legal profession. Each is nominated by a peer or peers, then selected as an honoree by an internal panel of judges. Bios of Jasmine and the other honorees have been published by South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
COLUMBIA, SC
amhsnewspaper.com

What Concerts to See this Year

In recent years, Charleston has become a hotspot for more concerts and entertainment much to our delight. In the past we have hosted great concerts from artists such as Tyler the Creator and Elton John, but sometimes we are unaware of the concerts happening until the tickets are sold out. To help mitigate this, I have made a list of the concerts happening in South Carolina for the rest of the year.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Bridgestone's Aiken County plant is first American tire plan to earn ISCC certification

Bridgestone Americas announced its Aiken County Passenger/Light Truck Radial tire plant is the first tire manufacturing facility in America to earn the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS recognition for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials including bio, bio-circular and circular-based material to replace synthetic rubber, as the company continues its drive toward tires made from 100% sustainable materials by 2050.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Reba McEntire is coming to Columbia, tickets go on sale today

Country music icon and legend Reba McEntire is adding Columbia to the list of 14 additional dates set for her 2023 spring concert tour. Reba and featured special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs will take over the Colonial Life Arena on Friday, March 10, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County

The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy