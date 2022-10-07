Read full article on original website
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Sept.30-Oct. 6)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. • Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road, Charlotte – 87.5. Lowest Scores: Employees didn’t wash hands between tasks; raw shrimp and raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat sauces in cooler. cutting boards were stored with food debris; ranch dressing and pork dumplings weren’t held cold enough; containers of cooked chicken in freezer didn’t have a date mark; and spray bottle of glass cleaner was labeled as sanitizer.
1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Police roped off a Kia Soul parked in the drive-thru Sunday at a south Charlotte McDonald’s during a shooting investigation near Starmont Drive and South Boulevard. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson was at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and could see the entrances to the McDonald’s...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
qcnews.com
Renaissance Festival fixes traffic issues after years of complaints
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the Renaissance Festival’s 29th year in business and fans were out in full force for the first full Saturday of the event. Last year, neighbors complained of massive traffic and long wait times. Producer Jeffery Siegel says that’s something that won’t happen this season.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Inspections (Sept.30-Oct. 6)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. • Harris Teeter (deli), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 95.5. • Harris Teeter (meats),7800 Stevens Mill Road – 96 • Harris Teeter (produce),7800 Stevens Mill Road – 94.5. Monroe. • Be's Noodles Bahn...
charlottemagazine.com
12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area
Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
6 taken to hospital after crash on west Charlotte road, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Six people were taken to a hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon on Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte. Channel 9 got to the scene around 3 p.m. as police blocked the road near Oaklawn Avenue and the Brookshire Freeway. The crash victims had injuries that were...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
country1037fm.com
Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens
It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
Bank of America to shutter one Charlotte branch, open another near NoDa
CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. is permanently closing another Charlotte-area branch and opening a new one in the NoDa area next year. The Charlotte-based bank is shuttering its branch at 3401 The Plaza, near NoDa, according to an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency filing made last week. The branch will officially close on Aug. 29, 2023, according to BofA’s website.
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Oct. 7-9: Asian festival, dog show, food drive and lots of music
Trying to figure out what to do? Here is what’s going on this weekend. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. 10 am to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday. Cornelius Art Center Gallery, 19725 Oak St. Through Nov....
Shuttered west Charlotte motel gets renovated to help families with affordable housing
CHARLOTTE — Four months after a west Charlotte motel shuttered its doors and forced people out is now transforming into a nonprofit with the same mission. Southern Comfort Inn along Tuckaseegee Road plans to give families an affordable place to live. Manager Traci Canterbury Jones said during the height...
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly
CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
WBTV
Rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, described as dangerous and aggressive
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues. Updated: 18 minutes ago. If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to...
Have You Seen Her? 91-year-old Charlotte woman is missing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 91-year-old charlotte woman is missing and police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding her whereabouts. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 91-year-old Willie McLean, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday near 2900 Coronet Way, which is north of the Enderly Park area. She […]
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
Man shot to death at Concord bus stop: Police
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
'Travel chaos' at Charlotte airport as traffic backs up to entrance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, travelers described the scene at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as "travel chaos". The airport is undergoing some extensive renovations and people are left feeling the impact. Traffic was backed up, stretching all the way from the departures and arrivals areas to the entrance. Some travelers who spoke to WCNC Charlotte said they were seeing a lot of red.
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
thecharlotteweekly.com
The U.S. Bank Tiny Home Tour visits Charlotte
CHARLOTTE – The U.S. Bank Tiny Home Tour visited the Rea Road branch on Oct. 5. A miniature home, complete with a front porch and yard, offered visitors a chance to meet the U.S. Bank mortgage team to discuss their homeownership dream – and grab a free treat.
