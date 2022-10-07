ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Shelby Reporter

Wildcats Shut Out at Selma

SELMA – Shelby County was shut out 29-0 at Selma High School’s Memorial Stadium on Friday night in its second game of a four-game road swing. The Wildcats were held to 176 yards. Selma’s offense struggled early also but carried momentum out of the gate with a 70-yard touchdown by freshman Omari Smith on the opening kickoff.
Shelby Reporter

Chargers return to winning ways against Trinity

COLUMBIANA – Cornerstone Christian Academy snapped a two-game losing streak with a 50-22 homecoming win over Trinity on Oct. 7. The Chargers (4-2 overall) overwhelmed Trinity early and then cruised to the win. The visitors led 50-0 in the first half before allowing a point. CCA used the lopsided...
AL.com

Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game

Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
WSFA

ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: 'What coach is going to want to come here?' Look at yourselves

ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
Praise 93.3

Alabama's 10 Places To Avoid This Month

Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
CBS 42

2 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two people dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital where they eventually died. The suspect, who has been identified as […]
WSFA

'I just cried': Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
