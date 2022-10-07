Read full article on original website
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Shelby Reporter
Wildcats Shut Out at Selma
SELMA – Shelby County was shut out 29-0 at Selma High School’s Memorial Stadium on Friday night in its second game of a four-game road swing. The Wildcats were held to 176 yards. Selma’s offense struggled early also but carried momentum out of the gate with a 70-yard touchdown by freshman Omari Smith on the opening kickoff.
Shelby Reporter
Chargers return to winning ways against Trinity
COLUMBIANA – Cornerstone Christian Academy snapped a two-game losing streak with a 50-22 homecoming win over Trinity on Oct. 7. The Chargers (4-2 overall) overwhelmed Trinity early and then cruised to the win. The visitors led 50-0 in the first half before allowing a point. CCA used the lopsided...
dawgnation.com
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin: ‘physicality of Georgia showed up’ in Bulldogs’ 42-10 win
ATHENS — Bryan Harsin knew what his Auburn Tigers were up against on Saturday between the hedges. “We knew there would be ebbs and flows in this game and momentum changes,” Harsin said Saturday night in the bowels of Sanford Stadium, his weary football team loading up for the 3-hour bus ride home from Georgia.
Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game
Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
Johnny Manziel Blasts Aggies for Final Play Call vs. Alabama
The Heisman winner was not happy with the conclusion of Texas A&M’s game against the No. 1 Crimson Tide.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Photo
Alabama had a lot to cheer about on Saturday night. The undefeated Crimson Tide barely got away with one in Week 6, as Nick Saban's team narrowly escaped an upset bid from Texas A&M. Alabama topped Texas A&M by four points at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday night....
WSFA
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves
ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
tigerdroppings.com
Watch Nick Saban Draw Up Alabama's Defense On Last Night's Final Play
With Texas A&m down 24-20 at the 2-yard line, the Aggies had one final chance to score a game-winning touchdown. Here's Nick Saban drawing up how Alabama defended them...
Video from Texas A&M’s famous trash-talking yell practice before Alabama game
Between a Chuy’s and a Lululemon on Friday night in suburban Birmingham was part of college football’s rich tapestry of traditions. The Texas A&M Yell Practice hit the road before Saturday night’s visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium with 100-plus fans jammed into a plaza at The Summit off US-280.
Nick Saban Jimbo Fisher feud takes a turn: Awkward man hug alert
It’s game day in Tuscaloosa. Alabama vs. Texas A&M. Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher. Face to face. Live and in person. Both coaches say their feud is behind them. The Awkward Man Hug watch has officially begun. R E L A T E D: Paul Finebaum on Jimbo Fisher’s...
Alabama’s 10 Places To Avoid This Month
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Former Tuscaloosa High School Students Giving Back To Alma Mater
It's homecoming season in West Alabama and Paul W Bryant High School's campus has been electric all week for their homecoming. Two of our interns here at Townsquare Media are proud alumni of Paul W Bryant High School. Dayton Frierson, stage name (D5), and JoshuaEric Taylor, stage name (KA$H) went...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
Shelby Reporter
First Black female Winter Olympic gold medalist to speak at UM lecture series
MONTEVALLO – Vonetta Flowers, the first Black woman in history to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics, will be a guest lecturer during the upcoming Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. Lecture Series at the University of Montevallo. The lecture will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4:30...
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
2 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two people dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital where they eventually died. The suspect, who has been identified as […]
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
