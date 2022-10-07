ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

District closes Santa Monica school infested with mold and termites

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zM6UQ_0iPV1VAa00

Santa Monica elementary school closed for entire school year after officials find mold, termites 02:02

Several parents and kids held signs that read "save John Muir Elementary" outside the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District building after learning that the school was closed thanks to mold concerns and termite problems.

CBSLA

"I think that, truthfully, people that are running this school are not good managers and I think that something as simple as running the facilities of a school is difficult for them," said parent Miles Warner.

Warner and many other parents are frustrated after learning that John Muir Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of the school year due to a decade-old water problem that led to mold. Pictures showed water marks on a classroom ceiling.

Termites were also found in the building.

"We've known there was a problem for a number of years and we've done various interventions along the way to try to solve the problem," said Chief Operations Officer Carey Upton.

The district hired a consultant which found the campus, which is also the home to the Santa Monica Alternative School House (SMASH), was improperly waterproofed when it was built back in the mid-1990s. They recommended that major repairs had to be done.

Officials decided in May to close the school and relocate more than 300 students and staff to various schools elsewhere in the district — something many parents like Jose Sanchez found to be a hassle.

"We didn't know for certain where our children were going to go," he said. "Like in my case, was he going to go to John Adams? Was he going to go to Will Rogers? Where are we going to have to drive now?"

He and other parents are now worried about the future of the school and are calling on board members to let them give their input in the planning process.

"Hopefully, they will pay attention to us, fix the school or whatever needs to happen to get it back up and running," Sanchez said.

Construction at the school is expected to begin in April. Officials also believe the school will be reopened for the 2024 school year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Long Beach main library to remain closed amid safety concerns

Long Beach’s Billie Jean King Main Library closed to in-person service last week, and now that closure will likely continue due to security concerns, the Long Beach Post reports. The city announced the library’s initial closure, which was expected to last two weeks, on Sept. 27 in a post on social media. “The library has […]
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

UTLA alleges LAUSD is hiding teacher shortage crisis

District Pulls Librarians, Counselors & Others into Classrooms to Cover Vacancies— Harming Student Learning & Teacher Instruction. LOS ANGELES — The United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) has filed an unfair practice charge against Los Angeles Unified School District for obscuring the actual number of job vacancies in LAUSD. The result of these vacancies has led to a depreciation of working conditions for educators and learning challenges for students. Instead of ensuring competitive salaries and benefits to hire and retain teachers in current vacancies the district has simply forced unilateral reassignments. UTLA members have been covering classes during their planning periods, lunch breaks, and providing instruction for subjects and grade levels outside their immediate expertise. The district has failed to provide educators with the exact numbers regarding the current vacancy crisis across the district.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Upcoming events in the city of Gardena!

GARDENA, Calif. – Looking for something to do this month that’s fun for the family and something special for the adults? Look no further, the city of Gardena has released their Fall Event schedule that has something for everyone. For more information on any of the events, call...
GARDENA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica, CA
Education
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
Local
California Education
kion546.com

Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Outrage over illegal tree trimming unlikely to yield prosecution

The residents suspected of organizing unauthorized and damaging work to nine city ficus trees on Georgina Avenue earlier this month are unlikely to face consequences. A spokesperson for the City of Santa Monica said that with lack of evidence there is little they can do to enforce the municipal code which states that “no person shall cut, trim, prune” a tree on public land without a city permit.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

CicLAvia closes seven miles of streets in downtown LA

Seven miles of streets in the heart of L.A. were closed Sunday for the latest installment of the bike-driven event, CicLAvia.CicLAvia-Heart of LA got underway at 9 a.m., closing many parts of Broadway, east First Street, west Second Street and many other roads. The event, like previous installments, aims to encourage residents to explore neighborhoods without their cars. While many will be on their bikes, attendees can walk, skate or use any other people-powered equipment. Electric scooters or hoverboards are not allowed. There will be five hubs for the event: Grand Park, Echo Park, Chinatown, Mariachi Plaza and Sixth Street.Participants can enjoy several family-friendly activities including live music, art installations, pop-up shops and much more. The event will end by 4 p.m., officials shared. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena’s Measure H Explained

Over the past five years Pasadena residents have worked to place a series of tenant protections on the ballot via the ballot measure process. After a first attempt failed to get enough signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot, a larger coalition gathered over 20,000 signatures between October 2021 and March 2022. After L.A. County verification, the campaign had 15,101 valid signatures—13% more than the required 13,366.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Muir
Person
John Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus Elementary#Termites#Elementary School#Alternative School#Warner
CBS LA

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura

The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Firefighters engage Third Alarm fire in Arcadia

Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm in Arcadia late Saturday evening. The fire was first reported at around 9:55 p.m. on 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street at a commercial building. Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the structure. The cause of the fire was not known. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
ARCADIA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Record heat wave disproportionately hurt South L.A. residents

Andrea Contreras, a Santa Monica College student, felt a responsibility as a pet owner to purchase an air conditioner. She called local stores only to discover none had AC units in stock. The closest was a Costco in San Luis Obispo, about a three-and-half-hour drive from her house. “Because my...
LOS ANGELES, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Let's Eat LA

Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now

There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters gain handle on commercial structure fire in Arcadia

Firefighters Sunday contained a large structure fire in Arcadia.The three-alarm fire broke out at 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday at a commercial building.As crews battled the fire, they had to briefly leave the roof over concerns that it would collapse. No injuries were reported. 
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for threatening, throwing candy at kids in Seal Beach

Seal Beach police arrested a man for threatening and throwing candy at kids playing on a playground."We believe this to be an isolated incident," said Seal Beach Police Department Chief Philip L. Gonshak. "The students did the right thing by immediately notifying adults, and the adults should be commended for quickly calling 9-1-1."According to police, the incident happened on Friday at about 7:45 p.m. near McGaugh Elementary School. At the time, the school's parent-teacher association was hosting a free outdoor movie event for families. Over 100 parents and students attended the event. Police said that children were playing on the school's...
SEAL BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

About Town Redondo: New surveillance cameras, Lewis bows out of debate

The City of Redondo Beach will add 16 surveillance cameras, not to exceed $125,733 in total cost over the next three years, the City Council agreed at its Tuesday meeting. The cameras are to improve safety and situational awareness for city employees and visitors alike at city facilities, according to Police Chief Joe Hoffman.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
25K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy