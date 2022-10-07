Read full article on original website
Sara Lee: Former WWE wrestler dies suddenly aged 30
The former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at the age of 30, her family has announced, saying they were in “shock” at her passing.Lee’s mother Terri announced her death on Thursday in a post on her Facebook page, but did not provide any details on the cause of death.“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus.”Lee won the sixth season of WWE’s reality show competition “Tough Enough” in August 2015.Just a day before her mother announced her death, Lee posted a photo of herself in gym clothes on...
WWE’s Sara Lee and Husband Cory Weston’s Family Album With 3 Kids Before Her Sudden Death
Ahead of Sara Lee's sudden death, the WWE pro and her husband, Cory Weston, documented their life together with their three kids. Lee and Weston (known professionally as Wesley Blake) started dating in 2015 and expanded their family with daughter Piper two years later. Ahead of their 2017 nuptials, the Texas native gushed about the […]
WWE Star Sara Lee Dead at 30
The WWE community is mourning the loss of Season 6 “Tough Enough” winner Sara Lee today, who died at age 30. Her mother Terri Lee announced the sad news on social media, writing, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and JoJo React to WWE Return at Extreme Rules
After being away from the company for more than a year, Bray Wyatt made his comeback to WWE at Extreme Rules. The following are reactions from Wyatt’s return from Wyatt and his fiancé Jojo:. Alex Bliss also reacted to Wyatt’s return to the company. Click here to check...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
ComicBook
Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown
WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return
After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee
Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. White...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Was Repulsed By Bruce Prichard’s Fast Food Choices
Vince McMahon is ousted from his role as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the WWE. The former Chairman knows a thing or two about eating healthy and hitting the gym. The former boss had an affinity for things that were healthy, and he disliked all fast food items. Bruce Prichard has spent years with the former chairman and knows how he feels about specific items.
411mania.com
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
411mania.com
Lacey Evans on Her Dirt Bike, Dana Brooke, Big E, Ronda Rousey Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Ronda Rousey and Johnny Gargano sharing some baby photos, Lacey Evans taking a ride on her dirtbike, Dana Brook visiting Xcel Energy, Bianca Belair, Bayley hanging out with Seth Rollins, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Sara Lee, WWE ‘Tough Enough’ winner, dies at 30
Sara Lee, a mother of three, won the sixth season of "Tough Enough' and a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract.
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Pays Tribute To Fallen Wrestler On AEW Dynamite
Athena, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale's win over Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford on the third anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday night ended up having deeper meaning for Athena. The AEW star took to Twitter last night to dedicate her win to former WWE developmental wrestler Sara Lee, who passed away earlier this week at 30.
ringsidenews.com
Doubt Over Bray Wyatt Connecting With Fans After WWE Return
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The Eater Of Worlds was released by the company last year and since then, he has been absent from the pro wrestling world. Fans continued to speculate which pro wrestling company he would go to next.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star On Triple H Screwing Up By Letting Him Know He Was Going To Be Fired
WWE has been going through big changes in recent months and the company announces yesterday that Raw, SmackDown and NXT will all be getting new commentary teams over the next week. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves will be calling the action on Monday Night Raw which means Jimmy Smith is...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Sends Scary Message To Beth Phoenix & Edge After WWE Extreme Rules
At WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Edge faced Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. As expected, The Judgment Day members made their presence felt during the match. A surprising moment took place during the match when Beth Phoenix came out of nowhere to aid her husband in the fight against The Judgement Day. The numbers game was too much for The Rated R Superstar, because he said “I Quit” after Rhea Ripley threatened to smash a steel chair in his wife’s head. Then The Nightmare smashed the Glamazon’s head anyway.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Names Other WWE Star Who Is Operating On His Level
Many would argue that Seth Rollins is currently operating at the peak of his career despite not having held a major championship in the WWE since 2019, with his consistency and reliability as his most valuable attribute. On the other side of that spectrum is Rollins' former Shield partner, Roman Reigns, who is currently at the pinnacle of WWE, holding both the WWE and Universal Championships while wrestling a light schedule.
