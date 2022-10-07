PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another sunny and dry weekend in the panhandle. A cold front will pass through NWFL on Saturday bringing a few clouds, but little more than a wind shift that will bring slightly less humid air to our area. Lows tonight will fall to near 60. On Saturday highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. By Sunday, less humid air returns and skies will be sunnier. Highs will be in the mid 80s. As we head into next week the humidity will be on the increase as a cold front approaches. That front will snap our dry weather streak on Thursday/Friday.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO