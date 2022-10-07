Read full article on original website
2nd Annual Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo
Family and friends, and even some 4-legged friends, took a single lap around the stadium before receiving a gold medal at the finish line. Members of Emmaus United Methodist Church came together today for what they call "packing Saturday."
Three week long PCB Fishing Rodeo comes to an end
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sunday was the last day for the PCB Fishing Rodeo. The operations manager for the event says the last three weeks have been a blast. ‘Honestly, it has just been a lot of fishing family fun, and entertainment. You see all kinds of different people that love the sport of fishing and they are coming in here to be a part of the event,” James Pulliam, Operating Director PCB Fishing Rodeo, said.
Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance fest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Pirates have invaded Panama City Beach for the 12th Annual Pirates of the High Seas fest. “There is so much fun for everyone to get involved out here. especially children and the event is free and we have all kinds of children’s activities,” Jayna Leach, chief marketing officer for the Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council, said.
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another sunny and dry weekend in the panhandle. A cold front will pass through NWFL on Saturday bringing a few clouds, but little more than a wind shift that will bring slightly less humid air to our area. Lows tonight will fall to near 60. On Saturday highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. By Sunday, less humid air returns and skies will be sunnier. Highs will be in the mid 80s. As we head into next week the humidity will be on the increase as a cold front approaches. That front will snap our dry weather streak on Thursday/Friday.
Saddle up for the annual Bonifay Rodeo
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 77th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo is in full swing. Continuing Friday and Saturday, families can watch bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, and so much more at the rodeo. There are activities for people of all ages. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the...
Friday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. We’ll only see a few clouds cruise our skies at times today, plenty of sunshine ahead!. Otherwise, temperatures are pleasantly cool with 50s inland to...
