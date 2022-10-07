Read full article on original website
Related
New salad dressing recall: Multiple salad dressings you need to watch out for
A few weeks ago, we warned you of a salad dressing recall for a product sold at Whole Foods that contained two undeclared allergens: soy and wheat. That was the Van Law Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall, which has now been expanded to include additional products.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Why Farmers Feed Magnets to Cows
I had a “cow magnet” as a kid. It didn’t attract them — it was for them to eat. Surprisingly carefree about her dietary choices.Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash. Recently, I was fidgeting with some favorite toys of my childhood: magnets. I had collected a bunch of magnets, from the typical small magnets enclosed in colorful plastic, often given to kids as toys, to a few neodymium magnets that have to be handled with care lest they crush a finger.
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
food-safety.com
AMR Trends in Campylobacter from UK Chicken Meat Over 20 Years
A study conducted by the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) has reported a noticeable increase in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Campylobacter to certain antibiotics over the last two decades; however, there has not been a significant increase since 2014. The findings are based on testing of retail chicken meat samples, as well as broilers at slaughter, throughout the UK from 2001–2020.
myfitnesspal.com
Brilliant Podcast to share
Listen to a brilliant podcast regarding sarcopenia and it’s prevention. Thought I would share. I found it both inspirational and educational on my ongoing journey to prevent sarcopenia. Hope you enjoy as much as I did.
Farm and Dairy
Researchers study link between genetics and feed efficiency in Holstein cows
Fall has officially and weather-wise arrived, and thus so have crop harvests and manure spreading. It’s that time of the year when meals around the table may be less frequent, so meals may take place while working. Total food consumption may or may not change from the month prior.
Eating vegetable and fruits daily.
Researchers found that eating 400 grams of fruits and vegetables daily can help prevent chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke and dementia. They translated it into five servings a day, which became the predominant public health message for decades. Today, thanks to the USDA's MyPlate guide, the message has been further simplified to "fill half the plate with produce." Despite the catchy tagline, only about 10% of Americans get their needs covered by on a typical day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
archyworldys.com
Wurstel and salmon alarm: beware of the Listeria bacterium, it does not forgive
To avoid Listeria, a bacterium that has recently led to the death of four people, you can follow simple tips: here are which ones. In recent weeks, the number of illnesses and deaths related to listeria due to the bacterium contained in specific foods. Let’s see the details. Alarm...
'Food Is Medicine': When Fruits and Vegetables Become Part of a Prescription
Food is medicine is an emerging concept that combines nutrition and medical care to treat diet-related diseases. Produce prescription programs have allowed providers to prescribe fruits and vegetables for patients. Evidence shows that these programs can effectively increase fruit and vegetable intake and help manage diabetes. “Food is medicine” is...
Comments / 0