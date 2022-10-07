ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
FOOD SAFETY
Sam Westreich, PhD

Why Farmers Feed Magnets to Cows

I had a “cow magnet” as a kid. It didn’t attract them — it was for them to eat. Surprisingly carefree about her dietary choices.Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash. Recently, I was fidgeting with some favorite toys of my childhood: magnets. I had collected a bunch of magnets, from the typical small magnets enclosed in colorful plastic, often given to kids as toys, to a few neodymium magnets that have to be handled with care lest they crush a finger.
Popculture

Raisin Recall Issued

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
HEALTH
food-safety.com

AMR Trends in Campylobacter from UK Chicken Meat Over 20 Years

A study conducted by the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) has reported a noticeable increase in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Campylobacter to certain antibiotics over the last two decades; however, there has not been a significant increase since 2014. The findings are based on testing of retail chicken meat samples, as well as broilers at slaughter, throughout the UK from 2001–2020.
FOOD SAFETY
myfitnesspal.com

Brilliant Podcast to share

Listen to a brilliant podcast regarding sarcopenia and it’s prevention. Thought I would share. I found it both inspirational and educational on my ongoing journey to prevent sarcopenia. Hope you enjoy as much as I did.
HEALTH
Pimb

Eating vegetable and fruits daily.

Researchers found that eating 400 grams of fruits and vegetables daily can help prevent chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke and dementia. They translated it into five servings a day, which became the predominant public health message for decades. Today, thanks to the USDA's MyPlate guide, the message has been further simplified to "fill half the plate with produce." Despite the catchy tagline, only about 10% of Americans get their needs covered by on a typical day.
