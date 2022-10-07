Read full article on original website
UPS Is Hiring: Looking To Fill 100,000 Positions Including In New York State
As the holidays quickly approach, UPS is looking to fill 100,000 jobs, including here in New York. The company is in need of seasonal drivers to make sure packages get delivered in time for the holidays. According to the company's website, 80 percent of its seasonal jobs don't even require an interview. The digital application process only takes about 25 minutes for most people and that includes receiving a job offer.
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
New York State Health Officials Warn That Flu Is Spreading Aggressively
Brace yourself for what could be a bad flu season. New York Health officials are speaking out and warning residents that influenza is spreading early and aggressively, already. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said,. With the early and aggressive spread of influenza, the annual flu shot...
Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?
Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?. New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was...
How Does New York State Define Trespassing? Are You Guilty of It?
New York has interesting definitions, and legal definitions, for many things. When I couldn't get someone to keep their dogs out of my yard, it got me to thinking, is this a form of trespassing? Or am I just tired of cleaning up someone else's dog poo?. What does New...
New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon
It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State
You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic
With the world opening back up, as many predicted, divorce rates are skyrocketing in New York State. But where in the state are the most divorces happening?. A spokesperson from DivorceAnswers.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us where in New York State people are getting divorced the most after the COVID pandemic lockdown.
Who Can Legally Grow Marijuana Right Now In New York State?
Adult-use marijuana is legal in New York State, but who can legally grow pot? New York has certainly limited the legal growth of cannabis. There are only 52 farms that were granted the first Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses to grow cannabis in New York State. That's about a third of the more than 150 farms that applied for licenses from the Office of Cannabis Management. And to put it in perspective, there are 62 counties in New York State, so that's less than one farm per county.
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
2022 May See A Historic Minimum Wage Increase In Upstate New York
As we enter the homestretch of 2022, have you thought about what your New Year’s Resolutions will be? Of course not. Me neither. But it looks like by law, employers will already have one resolution laid out again this year – to pay minimum wage employees a historic increase in 2023.
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen to resign
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has accepted the resignation of New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen.
These New York Towns Named Most Beautiful In Country
New York State is made of some of the most awe-inspiring natural beauty and on top of that, there are amazing little towns that are right out of a Hallmark movie. Recently, Architectural Digest put together a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in the country and two towns here in Western New York made the list.
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
Gothamist.com
New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
Scam Alert: New York State Police Warn Residents About Fundraising Scam
The New York State Police are warning New Yorkers of a new scam involving the agency. NYSP says that the Police Benevolent Association does not call people to ask for donations. There have been reports that a person from a 607 area code has been contacting people via telephone to ask for donations. If you receive a call from this area code and someone asks you to make a donation to the PBA, do not give any personal information and hang up.
southernillinoisnow.com
Families of Buffalo massacre victims call on governor to change law
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Some family members of those killed in a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo are asking the governor of New York to sign a bill that will overhaul the state’s 150-year-old wrongful death statute they say devalues the lives of their lost loved ones. The...
Good Luck Guessing Which Halloween Candy Is #1 In New York State
Whether your trick-or-treat, trunk-or-treat, or just buy bag after bag of the discounted stuff the day after, Halloween is a time for candy. It’s also a time for heated candy opinions. For example, the never-ending candy corn debate – invariably a snide comment from one side or the other will hit my Facebook feed in mid-September and will escalate like a Wild West bar brawl.
