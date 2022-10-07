ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

UPS Is Hiring: Looking To Fill 100,000 Positions Including In New York State

As the holidays quickly approach, UPS is looking to fill 100,000 jobs, including here in New York. The company is in need of seasonal drivers to make sure packages get delivered in time for the holidays. According to the company's website, 80 percent of its seasonal jobs don't even require an interview. The digital application process only takes about 25 minutes for most people and that includes receiving a job offer.
ECONOMY
96.1 The Eagle

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Accident#Distracted Driving#Zutobi Drivers Ed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Lite 98.7

You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State

You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
LIFESTYLE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Who Can Legally Grow Marijuana Right Now In New York State?

Adult-use marijuana is legal in New York State, but who can legally grow pot? New York has certainly limited the legal growth of cannabis. There are only 52 farms that were granted the first Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses to grow cannabis in New York State. That's about a third of the more than 150 farms that applied for licenses from the Office of Cannabis Management. And to put it in perspective, there are 62 counties in New York State, so that's less than one farm per county.
AGRICULTURE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

These New York Towns Named Most Beautiful In Country

New York State is made of some of the most awe-inspiring natural beauty and on top of that, there are amazing little towns that are right out of a Hallmark movie. Recently, Architectural Digest put together a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in the country and two towns here in Western New York made the list.
TRAVEL
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Gothamist.com

New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?

Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Scam Alert: New York State Police Warn Residents About Fundraising Scam

The New York State Police are warning New Yorkers of a new scam involving the agency. NYSP says that the Police Benevolent Association does not call people to ask for donations. There have been reports that a person from a 607 area code has been contacting people via telephone to ask for donations. If you receive a call from this area code and someone asks you to make a donation to the PBA, do not give any personal information and hang up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
southernillinoisnow.com

Families of Buffalo massacre victims call on governor to change law

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Some family members of those killed in a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo are asking the governor of New York to sign a bill that will overhaul the state’s 150-year-old wrongful death statute they say devalues the lives of their lost loved ones. The...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Good Luck Guessing Which Halloween Candy Is #1 In New York State

Whether your trick-or-treat, trunk-or-treat, or just buy bag after bag of the discounted stuff the day after, Halloween is a time for candy. It’s also a time for heated candy opinions. For example, the never-ending candy corn debate – invariably a snide comment from one side or the other will hit my Facebook feed in mid-September and will escalate like a Wild West bar brawl.
BUSINESS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy