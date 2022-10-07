Impact Wrestling held its post-Bound For Glory tapings on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers for the show below, per PWInsider:. * Josh Alexander starts the show coming to to the ring and talks about his match with Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory before calling out Bully Ray. Ray comes out and cuts a promo, followed by Steve Maclin who runs down Bully as a guy who is only out for himself. Moose then comes out and says he’s emulated Bully, who is a scumbag like him. Bobby Fish then comes out and runs everyone else down, then challenges Alexander for a World Championship match. Alexander accepts.

