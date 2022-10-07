Read full article on original website
FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
THE YELLOWJACKETS REMAINED UNBEATEN WITH A ROAD VICTORY, SPOILING THE ZIZZERS HOMECOMING..THE GROUND GAME PRODUCED 439 YARDS, AND THREE, ONE HUNDRED YARD RUSHERS…CADE MUSCIA (ME-YOU-SHA) RAN FOR 163 YARDS AND FIVE TOUCHDOWNS…LEBANON COACH WILL CHRISTIAN SAID THEY WERE ABLE TO BATTLE TO STAY IN, AND WIN THE GAME…..
Football Frenzy (10/7/22)
(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 6 of high school football, including Manhattan’s Silver Trophy win over Junction City in the 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekMANHATTAN 44JUNCTION CITY 7 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 35WAMEGO 6 WASHBURN RURAL 66TOPEKA HIGH 6 JEFF CO. NORTH 0ST. MARYS 45 HOLTON 48ROSSVILLE 17 SABETHA 56RIVERSIDE 0 […]
Here were southwest Missouri's top high school football performers of Week 7
Here were our top performers from the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season. The best way to get nominated in these weekly articles is by tweeting your stats at sports reporter Wyatt Wheeler at @WyattWheeler_NL or by emailing him at wwheeler@news-leader.com on the night of the game or before 11 a.m. on Saturdays. We will update this as more come along. ...
KOMU
Heart-wrenching Homecoming
Playoffs are just weeks away, and teams prepare to leave everything on the field as seniors learn it's their last chance to shine. The roaring crowds continue to deliver and coaches give all they have to succeed. Battle was defeated by cross-town rival Rock Bridge. Helias stood tall with a victory against Jefferson City. Hallsville took the win over Southern Boone. Harrisburg triumphed on senior night against Westran. Kirksville snatched victory from the hands of defeat against Mexico.
Joplin wins big over Carl Junction on Homecoming Night
Joplin hosted Carl Junction for Homecoming Night and they came out on top winning 35-7. The Eagles are on the road October 14th at 7:00pm to face off against the Carthage Tigers. The Bulldogs will be at home against Willard at 7:00 pm on October 14th.
