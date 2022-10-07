ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Proud Pops! Celeb Baby Daddies With The Most Kids

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
mega

Whoa, baby!

Last week, TV host Nick Cannon made headlines after welcoming his tenth child , Rise Messiah Cannon , with Brittany Bell .

“Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!” Cannon wrote of his latest addition in a heartfelt Instagram birth announcement, describing his son’s arrival as “another blessing. 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.”

But Cannon is far from the only celebrity with lots of children: from Elon Musk to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal , here are some other famous dads with large families.

Nick Cannon

mega

After welcoming his first children — a set of twins named Monroe and Moroccan , 11 — in 2011 with ex-wife Mariah Carey , Cannon would go on to welcome eight more kids over the next decade and change.

He shares Golden , 7, Powerful Queen , 1 and Rise , who is roughly two weeks old with Bell; Onyx Ice , who is roughly one month, with photographer LaNisha Cole , 3-month-old Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi , 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa , and a son named Zen with model Alyssa Scott . Zen was born in June 2021 and passed away months later in December 2021.

Despite making headlines surrounding his unique approach to having children , the Wild ‘n’ Out alum says his large family is "no accident."

"I am having these kids on purpose,” Cannon reiterated during a July 2021 installment of his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show. "I don't have no accident. Trust me there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."

Future

mega

The children are our future — especially for artist Future ! The “Mask Off” artist is a proud father of eight kids.

Future first became a dad in 2002 when he welcomed son Jakobi Wilburb with Jessica Smith . Since then, he has welcomed Londyn , with India J , Future Zahir Jr. , with fellow artist Ciara , Prince with Brittni Mealy , Hendrix with Joie Chavis and Reign with Eliza Seraphin .

He also shares two children, Kash and Paris , with two additional women who have not been publicly identified.

Shaq

mega

Beyond his several NBA titles, basketball legend O'Neal has yet another feat to be proud of — his six children.

"I have two wonderful women that have given me beautiful, gorgeous children, I have to protect and I have to provide and I have to love for them forever," the DJ explained during an April episode of The Pivot Podcast .

O’Neal shares one daughter, Taahirah , 26, with his former partner Arnetta Yardbourgh .

The star athlete also has four children with his ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal : Shareef , 22, Amirah , 20, Shaqir , 19, and Me'arah , 16. The four-time championship winner is also a proud stepdad to Myles , 25, through Shaunie.

Elon Musk

mega

Alongside his multi-billion dollar fortune, entrepreneur Musk has built yet another legacy over the past several decades — his ever-growing family.

The entrepreneur has 10 children with three different mothers. He shares six kids with his first wife, Justine Wilson : a son named Nevada , who died at 10 weeks old of SIDS in 2000, twins Griffin and Vivian , 18, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian , 16.

AS MANY AS HE CAN MANAGE! ELON MUSK REVEALS HE WANTS EVEN MORE KIDS AFTER PRIVATELY WELCOMING TWINS

A decade and a half later, the SpaceX mogul decided to expand his brood yet again, welcoming X AE A-XII , 2, and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk , who is roughly 10 months old, with ex-girlfriend, Grimes .

Yet one month before Exa’s birth, Musk quietly had twins with Shivon Zilis , who is an executive at his Neuralink company. Though their genders and first names are unknown, in April, Musk and Zilis filed a legal petition to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” which was ultimately approved by a Texas court the following month.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” the Tesla CEO joked on Twitter earlier this year, referencing his multiple children. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

