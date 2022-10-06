ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large apartment fire displaces 80 people in north Phoenix

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Phoenix firefighters were dispatched Thursday evening to extinguish a large apartment fire that sparked at a one-story apartment complex and spread to a neighboring two-story complex.

Capt. Evan Gammage, a Fire Department spokesperson, told The Arizona Republic that units were dispatched to a complex near Cinnabar Avenue and Cave Creek Road at 7 p.m. after receiving calls about the fire. Gammage said the fire spread rapidly through the attic space of the single-story complex before it jumped to the other structure.

"Our firefighters thus far have been able to stop the progress of the fire and are working to put out all the hot spots at this point," Gammage said.

Gammage said one man had suffered minor burn injuries to his arm but wasn't sure if he was transported — or needed transportation — to a hospital.

Gammage said the fire displaced about 80 people.

"We're working with our crisis response units and the city of Phoenix transit department to get them on a city bus and transport them to somewhere so they can have shelter for the evening," Gammage said.

Gammage said no firefighters were reported injured and would likely be on the scene until about 11 p.m.

He added that apartment complexes can be especially challenging structures to extinguish when they catch fire.

"These are very dynamic fires," Gammage said. "They burn fast, they spread quickly, so our biggest challenge is getting ahead of it. Attic spaces in structures like this are typically wide open throughout the entire structure, so that's why they spread so quickly."

The cause behind the fire remains under investigation.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Large apartment fire displaces 80 people in north Phoenix

